ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροSuperleague 1Ολυμπιακός
Σα: Η σύζυγός του ολόγυμνη στην μπανιέρα! (pics & vid)

Η γυναίκα του τερματοφύλακα του Ολυμπιακού... αναστατώνει με την τελευταία δημοσίευσή της!

H Ρακέλ Χακόμπ είναι ηθοποιός και μοντέλο αλλά και σύντροφος του Ζοσέ Σα.

Η πανέμορφη σύζυγος του γκολκίπερ του Ολυμπιακού αναστατώνει με την τελευταία δημοσίευσή της. 

Συγκεκριμένα, ανέβασε ένα video με την ίδια να είναι ολόγυμνη μέσα στην μπανιέρα.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stay at home... preferably in bed!  #quarentena #stayathome #staysafe #pandemic #vaitudoficarbem

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Raquel Jacob (@raqueljacoboficial) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

YOU have to STAY in HOME! (I said to him) BUT your clothes must Go! #couplegoals #stayhome #quarantine #home #besafe #instablog #myway

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Raquel Jacob (@raqueljacoboficial) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“She acts like summer even if she’s raining inside”. #tbt #winter #summer #riseup #beyourself #loveyourself #cute #brave #strong #loving #honest #woman #beproudofyou

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Raquel Jacob (@raqueljacoboficial) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Life is like a swimming pool, you dive into the water, without knowing how deep it is! #summer #life #takearisk #pool #swimming #relax #peace #bikini #instapic #instablog #instablogger #myway

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Raquel Jacob (@raqueljacoboficial) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I promise: that I’ll be by your side, through good and bad times I’ll be there for you no matter what. I can’t promise to fix all of your problems, but I can promise you won’t have to face them alone, because I always be there to hold your hand, laugh at your jokes, talk about whatever dream of the future you have and looking into your eyes and say, I will love you more and more every single day. #mom #momlife #promise #love #princess #cute #baby #girl #beach #sea #summer #bestoftheday #minime #proud #picoftheday #instagram #instablogger #instablog #myway

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Raquel Jacob (@raqueljacoboficial) στις

