This used to be my father’s butchery! I don’t know how to explain but when i’m training here i can feel his energy, his strength, his love and that reminds me how i miss him but at the same time makes me feel so good! I also can hear sometimes him saying “be careful with the ball, the butchery isn’t a place to play football” Anyway #stayhome but don’t stop working #monoaek

