Kylian Mbappe doing all he can to stop Neymar making things worse after being sent off for PSG last night . Watch Ligue 1 live on BT Sport all season . #PSG #Neymar #Mbappe #Paris #IciCestParis #Ligue1 #Football #BTSport

A post shared by BT Sport (@btsport) on Feb 24, 2020 at 1:36am PST