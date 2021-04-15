Στο άκουσμα της είδησης για τους... τίτλους τέλους στην καριέρα του Αμερικανού φόργουορντ, σύσσωμο το ΝΒΑ έσπευσε να τον αποθεώσει και να του ευχηθεί «καλή ζωή».

Συμπαίκτες και αντίπαλοι. Παλιοί και νέοι παίκτες. Όλοι είχαν και κάτι καλό να πουν και να ευχηθούν στον Λαμάρκους Όλντριτζ ο οποίος μετά από 1.029 παιχνίδια με Μπλέιζερς, Σπερς και Νετς αναγκάστηκε να αποσυρθεί από την ενεργό δράση λόγω ενός προβλήματος στην καρδιά.

Κατά τη διάρκεια της 15ετούς καριέρας του μέτρησε κατά μέσο όρο 19,4 πόντους, 8,2 ριμπάουντ και 2 ασίστ, σουτάροντας με 49% εντός παιδιάς, 32% στα τρίποντα και 81% στις βολές.

Δείτε μερικές από τις αναρτήσεις των ΝΒΑers

Ντέιμιαν Λίλαρντ

Σι Τζέι Μακ Κόλουμ

Νικολά Μπατούμ

It was an absolute honor to play with you my brother. I wish you nothing but the best for you and your family. Take care my brother #TheLtraaaaaaaiiiiiiiiin pic.twitter.com/GZqDywRylj — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) April 15, 2021

Σαν Αντόνιο Σπερς

Congrats on an illustrious career and best wishes in retirement, LA pic.twitter.com/UNd8Cg7Vjw — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 15, 2021

Μπράντλεϊ Μπιλ

Congrats LA! Midrange King. Enjoy your life fam! https://t.co/Fvhrr2l1FX — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) April 15, 2021

Τζαμάλ Κρόφορντ

@aldridge_12, the realist I've ever met. We played together 1 season, and you would think we've known each other for decades. Your " star" stature never changed you. You never looked at yourself like that, you were just "LA". I always loved that about you. My brother for life. https://t.co/UKTZyDNKNw — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 15, 2021

Νίκολα Βούτσεβιτς

One of the toughest match ups I had to face! Congratulations on an amazing career! Enjoy family time... https://t.co/1wNKwK5iJ7 — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) April 15, 2021

Ντάνι Γκριν

Legendary run my brother! https://t.co/oCAzEzRLdk — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) April 15, 2021

Ντόνοβαν Μίτσελ

Ρόμπιν Λόπεζ

Always remember the good times, particularly those at McLoughlin Auto Mall #RipCity https://t.co/Bb7hfYaoe4 — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) April 15, 2021

Τάισον Τσάντλερ

Respect Bro congratulations on a helluva career! Always loved playing against you but always hated trying to contest that high release ..wishing you & your Family all the best https://t.co/OYwNVTVcth — Tyson Chandler (@tysonchandler) April 15, 2021

Τζάρεντ Ντάντλεϊ

Helluva career! Wishing you nothing but health brotha https://t.co/MvrBkrZLG8 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) April 15, 2021

Κουεντίν Ρίτσαρτσον