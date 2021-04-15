bwin
 
 
Όλντριτζ: Κύμα αγάπης από τους ΝΒΑers στο twitter (pics)

Ο Λαμάρκους Όλντριτζ γνωστοποίησε την απόφασή του να αποσυρθεί από την ενεργό δράση και αμέσως το twitter πήρε...  φωτιά από τις αντιδράσεις των NBAers! 

Στο άκουσμα της είδησης για τους... τίτλους τέλους στην καριέρα του Αμερικανού φόργουορντ, σύσσωμο το ΝΒΑ έσπευσε να τον αποθεώσει και να του ευχηθεί «καλή ζωή». 

Συμπαίκτες και αντίπαλοι. Παλιοί και νέοι παίκτες. Όλοι είχαν και κάτι καλό να πουν και να ευχηθούν στον Λαμάρκους Όλντριτζ ο οποίος μετά από 1.029 παιχνίδια με Μπλέιζερς, Σπερς και Νετς αναγκάστηκε να αποσυρθεί από την ενεργό δράση λόγω ενός προβλήματος στην καρδιά.

Κατά τη διάρκεια της 15ετούς καριέρας του μέτρησε κατά μέσο όρο 19,4 πόντους, 8,2 ριμπάουντ και 2 ασίστ, σουτάροντας με 49% εντός παιδιάς, 32% στα τρίποντα και 81% στις βολές.

Δείτε μερικές από τις αναρτήσεις των ΝΒΑers

Ντέιμιαν Λίλαρντ

Σι Τζέι Μακ Κόλουμ

Νικολά Μπατούμ

Σαν Αντόνιο Σπερς

Μπράντλεϊ Μπιλ

Τζαμάλ Κρόφορντ

Νίκολα Βούτσεβιτς

Ντάνι Γκριν

Ντόνοβαν Μίτσελ

Ρόμπιν Λόπεζ

Τάισον Τσάντλερ

 Τζάρεντ Ντάντλεϊ

Κουεντίν Ρίτσαρτσον

 

