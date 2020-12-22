ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑBrooklyn Nets
Νετς: Ο Άλεν γίνεται free agent το 2021 (pic)

O Tζάρετ Άλεν αρνήθηκε την ανανέωση που του πρότειναν οι Νετς και θα είναι free agent το καλοκαίρι του 2021.

Στην αγορά θα βγει το 2021 ο Τζάρετ Άλεν.

Σύμφωνα με τον Chris Haynes, ο σέντερ των Νετς αρνήθηκε την επέκταση συμβολαίου που του πρότεινε το Μπρούκλιν και έτσι θα είναι restricted  free agent στο τέλος της σεζόν.

Tη σεζόν που πέρασε, είχε 11.1 πόντους και 9.6 ριμπάουντ μέσο όρο.

