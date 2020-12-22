Νετς: Ο Άλεν γίνεται free agent το 2021 (pic)

Στην αγορά θα βγει το 2021 ο Τζάρετ Άλεν.

Σύμφωνα με τον Chris Haynes, ο σέντερ των Νετς αρνήθηκε την επέκταση συμβολαίου που του πρότεινε το Μπρούκλιν και έτσι θα είναι restricted free agent στο τέλος της σεζόν.

Tη σεζόν που πέρασε, είχε 11.1 πόντους και 9.6 ριμπάουντ μέσο όρο.

Brooklyn Nets and center Jarrett Allen will not agree to a contract extension and he will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.

— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 21, 2020