Στους Νικς ο Μάικλ Κιντ - Γκίλχριστ (pic & vid)

O Μάικλ Κιντ – Γκίλχριστ θα συνεχίσει την καριέρα του στους Νικς, υπογράφοντας μονοετές συμβόλαιο στους Νεοϋορκέζους.

Ο 27χρονος φόργουορντ μοίρασε την περσινή σεζόν σε Χόρνετς και Μάβερικς ενώ μετράει 8.4 πόντους, 5.4 ριμπάουντ και 1.2 ασίστ μ.ό. σε 446 αγώνες regular season με τη Σάρλοτ (2012-20) και το Ντάλας (2019-20).

Πλέον θα συνεχίσει την καριέρα του στους Νικς, με μονοετές συμβόλαιο.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Full Play | Mavericks vs Clippers 2019-20 Playoffs Game 5 | Smart Highlights

