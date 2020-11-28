Στους Νικς ο Μάικλ Κιντ - Γκίλχριστ (pic & vid)

Ο 27χρονος φόργουορντ μοίρασε την περσινή σεζόν σε Χόρνετς και Μάβερικς ενώ μετράει 8.4 πόντους, 5.4 ριμπάουντ και 1.2 ασίστ μ.ό. σε 446 αγώνες regular season με τη Σάρλοτ (2012-20) και το Ντάλας (2019-20).

Πλέον θα συνεχίσει την καριέρα του στους Νικς, με μονοετές συμβόλαιο.

The New York Knicks are signing Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to a one-year contract, a source tells ESPN.

Kidd-Gilchrist gives New York someone who can guard multiple positions. He was one of the better defensive players that was still on the free agent board.

— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 28, 2020