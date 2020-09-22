ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑBoston Celtics
Σέλτικς: Νυστέρι για τον Ρομέο Λάνγκφορντ, χάνει τη συνέχεια των playoffs

Χωρίς τον rookie Ρομέο Λάνγκφορντ θα συνεχίσουν οι Μπόστον Σέλτικς στα playoffs του ΝΒΑ και δη στου τελικούς της Ανατολής με το Μαϊάμι. 

Συγκεκριμένα ο Λάνγκφορντ υποβλήθηκε σε επέμβαση στον καρπό του χεριού του και θα αποχωρήσει από την «φούσκα» του Ορλάντο, μη μπορώντας να ενισχύσει άλλο την ομάδα του. 

Οι Σέλτικς υπογράμμισαν ότι δεν έχει μπει χρονοδιάγραμμα όσον αφορά την επιστροφή του στην ενεργό δράση. Το σίγουρο είναι ότι δεν πρόκειται να αγωνιστεί άλλο φέτος, με τον ίδιο να μετράει 2,5 πόντους και 1,3 ριμπάουντ 

Η επίσημη ενημέρωση

Και η ανάρτηση των Σέλτικς

