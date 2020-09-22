Σέλτικς: Νυστέρι για τον Ρομέο Λάνγκφορντ, χάνει τη συνέχεια των playoffs

Συγκεκριμένα ο Λάνγκφορντ υποβλήθηκε σε επέμβαση στον καρπό του χεριού του και θα αποχωρήσει από την «φούσκα» του Ορλάντο, μη μπορώντας να ενισχύσει άλλο την ομάδα του.

Οι Σέλτικς υπογράμμισαν ότι δεν έχει μπει χρονοδιάγραμμα όσον αφορά την επιστροφή του στην ενεργό δράση. Το σίγουρο είναι ότι δεν πρόκειται να αγωνιστεί άλλο φέτος, με τον ίδιο να μετράει 2,5 πόντους και 1,3 ριμπάουντ

Η επίσημη ενημέρωση

Celtics rookie Romeo Langford underwent surgery to repair a ligament in his wrist this morning and will miss the remainder of the bubble playoffs, according to the team. No timetable was given on when he’d be ready to resume basketball activities. pic.twitter.com/3UATKb4M9z

Και η ανάρτηση των Σέλτικς

#NEBHInjuryReport Romeo Langford this morning underwent successful surgery to repair the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist.

He will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

— Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 22, 2020