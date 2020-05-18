ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
«Last Dance»: Οι αντιδράσεις των NBAers για το φινάλε του ντοκιμαντέρ (pics)

Ποικίλα ήταν το σχόλια από τους ΝΒΑers για τα δύο τελευταία επεισόδια του «Last Dance» το οποίο προβλήθηκε πρώτα στις ΗΠΑ μέσω του ESPN. 

Φυσικά οι αντιδράσεις ήταν πολλές και διαφορετικές. Από τη δραματική σειρά των Μπουλς με τους Πέισερς στους τελικούς της Ανατολής το 1998. Τη χρονιά που προηγήθηκε και το 5ο πρωτάθλημα. Και φυσικά το φημισμένο «The Shot» στον 6ο τελικό του '98 με το οποίο ο Μάικλ Τζόρνταν είχε χαρίσει στο Σικάγο το δεύτερο «three peat».

Μπορείτε να δείτε μερικά από τα tweets των ΝΒΑers λίγο μετά την προβολή του 9ου και του 10ου επεισοδίου. 

Aye Reggie Miller is undervalued! Was a problem. #LastDance

