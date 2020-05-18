«Last Dance»: Οι αντιδράσεις των NBAers για το φινάλε του ντοκιμαντέρ (pics)

Φυσικά οι αντιδράσεις ήταν πολλές και διαφορετικές. Από τη δραματική σειρά των Μπουλς με τους Πέισερς στους τελικούς της Ανατολής το 1998. Τη χρονιά που προηγήθηκε και το 5ο πρωτάθλημα. Και φυσικά το φημισμένο «The Shot» στον 6ο τελικό του '98 με το οποίο ο Μάικλ Τζόρνταν είχε χαρίσει στο Σικάγο το δεύτερο «three peat».

Μπορείτε να δείτε μερικά από τα tweets των ΝΒΑers λίγο μετά την προβολή του 9ου και του 10ου επεισοδίου.

Reggie Miller has a Flame Thrower — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 18, 2020

Aye Reggie Miller is undervalued! Was a problem. #LastDance

— Vincent M Edwards (@VE_12) May 18, 2020

Karl Malone was a BAD man. Those matchups with Rodman>>> — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 18, 2020

Damnnn Bryon Russell — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 18, 2020

Look at those final scores compared to now...84-82? When was the last time both teams scored under 90pts in a game? — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 18, 2020

I bet that pizza place feels really dumb — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) May 18, 2020

5 people delivering 1 late night pizza on the road during the Finals? #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Zll0zFnotC — Mo Bamba (@TheRealMoBamba) May 18, 2020

“I didn’t know he was sick and i thought he played a great game”

- Jerry Sloan on MJ after flu game (we just found out was food poisoning game) — Festus Ezeli (@festus) May 18, 2020

I’m weak ah they calling it “ the pizza game “ — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 18, 2020

At least now I know I ain’t eating pizza in Utah anymore — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 18, 2020

MJ scores half the points while the second best player is hurt all game, on the road, in a close out game goes and gets the final steal, and winning shot......will never see another #payhomage — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 18, 2020

“Why would I think about missing a shot I haven’t taken yet?” -MJ — Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) May 18, 2020

#TheLastDance is giving me chills! Jordan is a bad man smh! — Paul Millsap (@Paulmillsap4) May 18, 2020

“I’m going to slide a ring on your finger that’s all you need to know....” Jordan the — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) May 18, 2020

“They cant win till we quit” — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) May 18, 2020

This MJ doc was special they need to put together a Kobe one asap — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) May 18, 2020

We needed this #TheLastDance — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) May 18, 2020