ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑLos Angeles Lakers

Πορτραίτο του Κόμπι από 5.292 ζάρια! (pics & vids)

Πορτραίτο του Κόμπι από 5.292 ζάρια! (pics & vids)

Πορτραίτο του Κόμπι από 5.292 ζάρια! (pics & vids)

Δείτε το εκπληκτικό έργο τέχνης που δημιουργήθηκε για να τιμήσει τον Κόμπι Μπράιαντ.

Η Μπάρμπαρα Λιν Χέλμαν φτιάχνει εκπληκτικά πορτραίτα από ζάρια και παίρνει έμπνευση από την καθημερινότητά της.

Σε μια προσπάθεια να τιμήσει τον «Black Mamba», έφτιαξε το εκπληκτικό πορτραίτο του «θρύλου» του ΝΒΑ, χρησιμοποιώντας 5.292 ζάρια!

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“MAMBA” complete!! // 40x30: 5,292 dice & oil. Portion of proceeds to benefit @mambaonthree “We can always be average and just do what’s normal. I’m not in this to do what’s normal.” - #24

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη (@barbaralynnhelman) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’ve been terrible with posting to my actual page and I plan on improving that, so apologies if your feed becomes inundated with dice. I figure I’d start with my first original, created July 2019: “Eye of the Tiger” made entirely of 4,106 black dice (no acrylic) currently on display @thewynwood23 Art Gallery in Miami. He was the first, but far from the last. Thank you friends for all of your motivation & support this past year! Consider it just a warm-up...I’m continuing to develop new techniques with each one & have a ton of upcoming pieces in the works! Dice Depot prepare to go on permanent backorder, because we’re (literally) ROLLING into 2020 like // #art #artistsoninstagram #fineart #wildlife #animals #dice #diceart #artgallery #miami #fortlauderdale #tiger #artist #artwork #artoftheday #florida

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη (@barbaralynnhelman) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“PRINCE” piece I made using entirely 4,765 dice. Part of my Icon Series.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη (@barbaralynnhelman) στις

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Το συγκινητικό video του Μόργκαν Φρίμαν για τον «Black Mamba»! (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Οκτώ αξιωματούχοι μπλεγμένοι στην υπόθεση με τις φωτογραφίες

Μπάσκετ

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Διέρρευσαν φωτογραφίες των 9 θυμάτων και γίνεται έρευνα για τον υπαίτιο

Ποδόσφαιρο

Μπέκαμ: «Τυχερός που έβλεπα τον Κόμπι στο παρκέ...» (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Κορέο από τους Los Angeles FC για τον Κόμπι και την Τζίτζι (pics & vids)

Μπάσκετ

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Σε δημοπρασία φανέλες και αποτυπώματα του

Best of internet