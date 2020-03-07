Πορτραίτο του Κόμπι από 5.292 ζάρια! (pics & vids)

Η Μπάρμπαρα Λιν Χέλμαν φτιάχνει εκπληκτικά πορτραίτα από ζάρια και παίρνει έμπνευση από την καθημερινότητά της.
Σε μια προσπάθεια να τιμήσει τον «Black Mamba», έφτιαξε το εκπληκτικό πορτραίτο του «θρύλου» του ΝΒΑ, χρησιμοποιώντας 5.292 ζάρια!
‘MAMBA’ in the making . Thank you everyone for all of the Kobe requests - in NO WAY have I forgotten so I wanted to share my latest progress, these just take me awhile . Over halfway: 3.3K dice down so with zero sleep (and some Mamba Mentality) I’ll have the remaining 2.5K completed by 2/24. Because if there’s ONE person who doesn’t tolerate excuses it’s this guy. Ambition is priceless. // “Ambition” by @wale
"People die but legends live forever." Pac was right about THAT . 'Makaveli' (38x32") made entirely from dice, oil paint & Swarovski crystals. Framed by only the best @flagler_framing Thank you everyone for the 2Pac love! I'll need to do another in the future, but in the meantime I'm moving on to the next LEGEND...#8 #24.
I've been terrible with posting to my actual page and I plan on improving that, so apologies if your feed becomes inundated with dice. I figure I'd start with my first original, created July 2019: "Eye of the Tiger" made entirely of 4,106 black dice (no acrylic) currently on display @thewynwood23 Art Gallery in Miami. He was the first, but far from the last. Thank you friends for all of your motivation & support this past year! Consider it just a warm-up...I'm continuing to develop new techniques with each one & have a ton of upcoming pieces in the works!