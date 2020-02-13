ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
NBA All-Star Game: Η Τζένιφερ Χάντσον θα τραγουδήσει για τον Κόμπι (pics)

Η γνωστή καλλιτέχνις θα ανοίξει την βραδιά του ΝΒΑ All-Star Game αποτίοντας φόρο τιμής στον Κόμπι Μπράιαντ, την κόρη του Τζιάνα και τα επτά άτομα που έχασαν την ζωή τους, μετά την πτώση του ελικοπτέρου, στο οποίο επέβαιναν.

Πριν την παρουσίαση των ομάδων του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο και του ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς, η ηθοποιός και τραγουδίστρια Τζένιφερ Χάντσον, θα πιάσει το μικρόφωνο για να τιμήσει με την φωνή της τους εννέα ανθρώπους που έχασαν την ζωή τους στο Καλαμπάσας, μεταξύ αυτών ο Κόμπι Μπράιαντ και η 13χρονη κόρη του, Τζιάνα.

Η Chaka Khan και η Tenille Arts θα πουν τον Εθνικό Ύμνο των ΗΠΑ και του Καναδά, αντίστοιχα. Το show του ημιχρόνου θα αναλάβουν οι γνωστοί ράπερς Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Common, Quavo, Chance The Rapper και Taylor Bennett και αναμένεται να ξεσηκώσουν το κοινό.

Η Queen Latifah, μαζί με νέα παιδιά από το Σικάγο, θα ερμηνεύσουν το «Love’s in Need of Love Today» του Stevie Wonder το βράδυ του Σαββάτου (15/02).

