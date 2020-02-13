Μίλαν - Γιουβέντους με ακόμα καλύτερες αποδόσεις. |21+

Πριν την παρουσίαση των ομάδων του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο και του ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς, η ηθοποιός και τραγουδίστρια Τζένιφερ Χάντσον, θα πιάσει το μικρόφωνο για να τιμήσει με την φωνή της τους εννέα ανθρώπους που έχασαν την ζωή τους στο Καλαμπάσας, μεταξύ αυτών ο Κόμπι Μπράιαντ και η 13χρονη κόρη του, Τζιάνα.

Η Chaka Khan και η Tenille Arts θα πουν τον Εθνικό Ύμνο των ΗΠΑ και του Καναδά, αντίστοιχα. Το show του ημιχρόνου θα αναλάβουν οι γνωστοί ράπερς Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Common, Quavo, Chance The Rapper και Taylor Bennett και αναμένεται να ξεσηκώσουν το κοινό.

Η Queen Latifah, μαζί με νέα παιδιά από το Σικάγο, θα ερμηνεύσουν το «Love’s in Need of Love Today» του Stevie Wonder το βράδυ του Σαββάτου (15/02).

GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist and Academy Award-winning actress and Chicago native @IAMJHUD will perform a special tribute to the late Kobe Bryant ahead of player introductions for the 69th #NBAAllStar Game on Sunday, Feb. 16, airing live at 8:00pm/et @NBAonTNT. pic.twitter.com/NR1OIwtczH — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 13, 2020

Five-time GRAMMY winner Lil Wayne to join @chancetherapper for a star-studded halftime performance at the 69th #NBAAllStar Game on Sunday, Feb. 16, airing live at 8:00pm/et @NBAonTNT. pic.twitter.com/iI4dw3vCDW — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 13, 2020

During #StateFarmSaturday (8:00pm/et @NBAonTNT on Feb. 15), Golden Globe, GRAMMY and Primetime Emmy Award-winning rapper, singer and actress @IAMQUEENLATIFAH will be joined by Chicago youth for a special performance of Stevie Wonder’s classic song “Love’s in Need of Love Today.” pic.twitter.com/ENBbXutSLx — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 13, 2020