Αντιδράσεις των NBAers για το μακελειό στο Τέξας: «Το σχολείο υποτίθεται ότι είναι το πιο ασφαλές μέρος για τα παιδιά»

Σοκ έχει προκαλέσει σε όλον τον κόσμο το μακελειό στο δημοτικό σχολείο του Τέξας, προκαλώντας και τις έντονες αντιδράσεις των NBAers.

Όπως είναι γνωστό ένοπλος 18χρονος σκότωσε 19 παιδάκια κάτω των 10 ετών και δυο ενήλικες σε δημοτικό σχολείο στο Ουβάλντε του Τέξας.

Το τραγικό γεγονός έχει συγκλονίσει την άλλη άκρη του Ατλαντικού (και όχι μόνο) με τους παίκτες του ΝΒΑ να αντιδρούν, να στέλνουν τα συλλυπητήριά τους αλλά και να αναζητούν λύση!

Ο Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς έγραψε ότι «είναι παιδιά! Και τα βλάπτουμε στο σχολείο. Εκεί όπου υποτίθεται ότι είναι το πιο ασφαλές μέρος για εκείνα» ενώ ο Τζέισον Τέιτουμ ανέφερε: «Κανένας γονιός δεν πρέπει να χάνει το παιδί του. Είναι καταστροφικό».

Ο Κρις Πολ εξήγησε ότι «κάτι πρέπει να κάνουμε ως χώρα» ενώ ο Τζον Ουόλ ανέφερε: «Προσεύχομαι για τη στιγμή που θα πηγαίνουμε στο σούπερ μάρκετ και θα στέλνουμε τα παιδιά μας στο σχολείο, χωρίς να φοβόμαστε».

Δείτε μερικά από τα tweets των ΝΒΑers

The NBA family is devastated by the horrific shooting that took place today in Uvalde, Texas. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims’ family and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community.

— NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2022

