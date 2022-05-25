Αντιδράσεις των NBAers για το μακελειό στο Τέξας: «Το σχολείο υποτίθεται ότι είναι το πιο ασφαλές μέρος για τα παιδιά»

Σοκ έχει προκαλέσει σε όλον τον κόσμο το μακελειό στο δημοτικό σχολείο του Τέξας, προκαλώντας και τις έντονες αντιδράσεις των NBAers.

Όπως είναι γνωστό ένοπλος 18χρονος σκότωσε 19 παιδάκια κάτω των 10 ετών και δυο ενήλικες σε δημοτικό σχολείο στο Ουβάλντε του Τέξας.

Το τραγικό γεγονός έχει συγκλονίσει την άλλη άκρη του Ατλαντικού (και όχι μόνο) με τους παίκτες του ΝΒΑ να αντιδρούν, να στέλνουν τα συλλυπητήριά τους αλλά και να αναζητούν λύση!

Ο Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς έγραψε ότι «είναι παιδιά! Και τα βλάπτουμε στο σχολείο. Εκεί όπου υποτίθεται ότι είναι το πιο ασφαλές μέρος για εκείνα» ενώ ο Τζέισον Τέιτουμ ανέφερε: «Κανένας γονιός δεν πρέπει να χάνει το παιδί του. Είναι καταστροφικό».

Ο Κρις Πολ εξήγησε ότι «κάτι πρέπει να κάνουμε ως χώρα» ενώ ο Τζον Ουόλ ανέφερε: «Προσεύχομαι για τη στιγμή που θα πηγαίνουμε στο σούπερ μάρκετ και θα στέλνουμε τα παιδιά μας στο σχολείο, χωρίς να φοβόμαστε».

Δείτε μερικά από τα tweets των ΝΒΑers

My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

Absolutely tragic. We have to do better as a country!! Me and my family are sending prayers to the families affected today at Robb Elementary 🙏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) May 24, 2022

Breaks my heart hearing this news, no parent should ever have to lose there child. Praying for the families of those kids and the teacher 🙏🏽❤️… this is devastating May 24, 2022

"It's just a sad day for our country."



Charles and Ernie react to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/2V3w5ij9fn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2022

Praying for a time when going to the grocery store and sending our kids to school will not cause fear and panic. Keeping the families of those lost today in my thoughts. #EndGunViolence — John Wall (@JohnWall) May 24, 2022

The NBA family is devastated by the horrific shooting that took place today in Uvalde, Texas. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims’ family and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community.