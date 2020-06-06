Ο Μπένετ Χουντ της Γκέτιγκεν είναι ο πιο viral παίκτης του ευρωπαϊκού μπάσκετ αυτή τη στιγμή! (pics)

Η δράση στην γερμανική λίγκα άρχισε ξανά, με το Γκέτιγκεν - Κράιλσχαϊμ να ανοίγει τον... χορό των ευρωπαϊκών αγώνων, μετά την πανδημία του κορονοϊού.
Η Γκέτιγκεν επικράτησε με 89-78, έχοντας σε τρομερή ημέρα τον Μπένετ Χουντ.
Μετά από περίπου τρεις μήνες απραξίας, ο 22χρονος γκαρντ πάτησε παρκέ και σε 29:56 είχε 30 πόντους με 3/5 δίποντα, 5/9 τρίποντα και 9/10 βολές.
Το όνομά του, μετά από αυτό, έγινε λόγος συζήτησης στο twitter, αλλά και αναζήτησής του στο Google!
Bennet Hundt of @BGGoettingen - the man of the hour in world basketball @easyCreditBBL #easyCreditBBL #FINAL2020 https://t.co/X1pE4TN7Ee pic.twitter.com/jzzKVugfAi
— David Hein (@heinnews) June 6, 2020
Bennet Hundt should go straight to NBA right now.
— Oleksandr Proshuta (@alex_proshuta) June 6, 2020
After three months of no hoops, the man everybody's talking about is Göttingen's Bennet Hundt (1.80m | 1998).
30 points with 5/9 threes and a big W vs. Crailsheim. pic.twitter.com/LAFtZ5lD5m
— Helpside Basketball (@helpsidebball) June 6, 2020
Bennet Hundt is en route to becoming the answer to the most used European Basketball Quiz question of all time!
— Diccon Lloyd-Smeath (@DLScoaching) June 6, 2020
"He has big balls. It doesn’t matter who he plays against. He’s pretty cocky on the court. Off the court, he’s a small teddy bear. We are very happy with Bennet. A great guy. When someone works so hard, you are happy for him." @BGGoettingen HC Johan Rojakkers about Bennet Hundt pic.twitter.com/F5VIzMncKa
— David Hein (@heinnews) June 6, 2020
The MVP of this first post Corona game:
- measures 1m80
- is 21 y old
- scored 30 pts (!)
- appartantly practiced every day of the break
- played in '18-'19 still 24 games (29 mpg) in Div3 (+ on ALBA roster)
Succes is not an accident. Well done, Bennet Hundt!#final2020
— Pascal Meurs (@PascalMeurs) June 6, 2020
Bennet Hundt after the win for @BGGoettingen - 30 points as new career high
"I felt good from the beginning. The first three-pointer fell and it just rolled. But I think we moved the ball well so that I got open shots." @easyCreditBBL #easyCreditBBL pic.twitter.com/JHSKHQovxe
— David Hein (@heinnews) June 6, 2020
#bennethundt finishing the first @easyCreditBBL game in this tournament with a career high 30pts. You know who is ready! #youfirstclient
— Bennet Ahnfeldt (@NiftyBA) June 6, 2020
In the first basketball game in Europe in almost three months, BG Göttingen took the W over Crailsheim in German BBL action. 21-year-old PG Bennet Hundt led all scorers with 30 PTS on 5-of-9 for 3.
— Nicola Lupo (@NicolaLupo99) June 6, 2020