Ο Μπένετ Χουντ της Γκέτιγκεν είναι ο πιο viral παίκτης του ευρωπαϊκού μπάσκετ αυτή τη στιγμή! (pics)

Η δράση στην γερμανική λίγκα άρχισε ξανά, με το Γκέτιγκεν - Κράιλσχαϊμ να ανοίγει τον... χορό των ευρωπαϊκών αγώνων, μετά την πανδημία του κορονοϊού.

Η Γκέτιγκεν επικράτησε με 89-78, έχοντας σε τρομερή ημέρα τον Μπένετ Χουντ.

Μετά από περίπου τρεις μήνες απραξίας, ο 22χρονος γκαρντ πάτησε παρκέ και σε 29:56 είχε 30 πόντους με 3/5 δίποντα, 5/9 τρίποντα και 9/10 βολές.

Το όνομά του, μετά από αυτό, έγινε λόγος συζήτησης στο twitter, αλλά και αναζήτησής του στο Google!

Bennet Hundt should go straight to NBA right now. — Oleksandr Proshuta (@alex_proshuta) June 6, 2020

After three months of no hoops, the man everybody's talking about is Göttingen's Bennet Hundt (1.80m | 1998). 30 points with 5/9 threes and a big W vs. Crailsheim. pic.twitter.com/LAFtZ5lD5m — Helpside Basketball (@helpsidebball) June 6, 2020

Bennet Hundt is en route to becoming the answer to the most used European Basketball Quiz question of all time! — Diccon Lloyd-Smeath (@DLScoaching) June 6, 2020

"He has big balls. It doesn’t matter who he plays against. He’s pretty cocky on the court. Off the court, he’s a small teddy bear. We are very happy with Bennet. A great guy. When someone works so hard, you are happy for him." @BGGoettingen HC Johan Rojakkers about Bennet Hundt pic.twitter.com/F5VIzMncKa — David Hein (@heinnews) June 6, 2020

The MVP of this first post Corona game:

- measures 1m80

- is 21 y old

- scored 30 pts (!)

- appartantly practiced every day of the break

- played in '18-'19 still 24 games (29 mpg) in Div3 (+ on ALBA roster) Succes is not an accident. Well done, Bennet Hundt!#final2020 — Pascal Meurs (@PascalMeurs) June 6, 2020

Bennet Hundt after the win for @BGGoettingen - 30 points as new career high

"I felt good from the beginning. The first three-pointer fell and it just rolled. But I think we moved the ball well so that I got open shots." @easyCreditBBL #easyCreditBBL pic.twitter.com/JHSKHQovxe — David Hein (@heinnews) June 6, 2020

#bennethundt finishing the first @easyCreditBBL game in this tournament with a career high 30pts. You know who is ready! #youfirstclient — Bennet Ahnfeldt (@NiftyBA) June 6, 2020