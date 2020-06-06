ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Ο Μπένετ Χουντ της Γκέτιγκεν είναι ο πιο viral παίκτης του ευρωπαϊκού μπάσκετ αυτή τη στιγμή! (pics)

Το όνομα του 22χρονου Γερμανού γκαρντ έγινε αντικείμενο σχολιασμού στο twitter, μετά τα κατορθώματά του στο Γκέτιγκεν - Κράιλσχαϊμ.

Η δράση στην γερμανική λίγκα άρχισε ξανά, με το Γκέτιγκεν - Κράιλσχαϊμ να ανοίγει τον... χορό των ευρωπαϊκών αγώνων, μετά την πανδημία του κορονοϊού.

Η Γκέτιγκεν επικράτησε με 89-78, έχοντας σε τρομερή ημέρα τον Μπένετ Χουντ.

Μετά από περίπου τρεις μήνες απραξίας, ο 22χρονος γκαρντ πάτησε παρκέ και σε 29:56 είχε 30 πόντους με 3/5 δίποντα, 5/9 τρίποντα και 9/10 βολές.

Το όνομά του, μετά από αυτό, έγινε λόγος συζήτησης στο twitter, αλλά και αναζήτησής του στο Google!

