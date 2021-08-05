Το MotoGP υποκλίνεται στο μεγαλείο του Ρόσι

Στάθης Κοκκορόγιαννης
Συγκίνηση, θαυμασμό και την προσοχή όλων προκάλεσε ο Βαλεντίνο Ρόσι όταν ανακοίνωσε πως θα αποχωρήσει από το MotoGP στο τέλος του 2021.

Στο πλαίσιο του GP Στυρίας, ο Βαλεντίνο Ρόσι ανακοίνωσε την αποχώρησή του από το MotoGP στο τέλος της τρέχουσας σεζόν, ολοκληρώνοντας μια τεράστια καριέρα. Ο 42χρονος Ιταλός αποφάσισε πως η 26η του επαγγελματική σεζόν θα είναι και η τελευταία, προκαλώντας συγκίνηση σε όλο τον κόσμο του μηχανοκίνητου αθλητισμού. Ο Ρόσι αποτελεί μια από τις μεγαλύτερες προσωπικότητες στο μηχανοκίνητο αθλητισμό, μετρώντας 9 παγκόσμιους τίτλους, 7 εξ’αυτών στο MotoGP, 115 νίκες και 235 βάθρα. Αρκετοί από τους αναβάτες του MotoGP μίλησαν με δέος και θαυμασμό στη συνέντευξη Τύπου της FIM για το GP Συρίας, που ακολούθησε την ανακοίνωση του Ρόσι.

Ο αναβάτης της Yamaha, Φάμπιο Κουαρταραρό, τόνισε πως όταν ο Ρόσι είχε δύο πρωταθλήματα, εκείνος δεν είχε γεννηθεί. «Είναι δύσκολο να το πιστέψω. Ήταν ήδη δύο φορές πρωταθλητής όταν εγώ δεν είχα γεννηθεί. Ήταν εκείνος που με έκανε να θέλω να γίνω αναβάτης στο MotoGP. Είναι θρύλος του σπορ, είχε μια τρομερή καριέρα, είναι το είδωλό μου και δεν έχω λόγια να περιγράψω τι σημαίνει ο Ρόσι».

Ο πρωταθλητής του 2020, Ζοάν Μιρ, τόνισε πως δεν θα υπάρξει άλλος αναβάτης σαν τον Ρόσι ξανά στο MotoGP. «Υπήρξε μια ερώτηση που του έκαναν, αν είναι ο Μάικλ Τζόρνταν των μοτοσικλετών. Ναι, είναι ο Τζόρνταν των δύο τροχών. Θα είναι πολύ δύσκολο να επαναλάβει ο οποιοσδήποτε αυτά που έκανε ο Βαλεντίνο στην ιστορία. Του εύχομαι καλή τύχη και ελπίζω να τον ξαναδώ στα paddock».

Οι ομάδες του MotoGP απέτισαν φόρο τιμής στον Ιταλό θρύλο του MotoGP.