Το MotoGP υποκλίνεται στο μεγαλείο του Ρόσι

Συγκίνηση, θαυμασμό και την προσοχή όλων προκάλεσε ο Βαλεντίνο Ρόσι όταν ανακοίνωσε πως θα αποχωρήσει από το MotoGP στο τέλος του 2021.

Στο πλαίσιο του GP Στυρίας, ο Βαλεντίνο Ρόσι ανακοίνωσε την αποχώρησή του από το MotoGP στο τέλος της τρέχουσας σεζόν, ολοκληρώνοντας μια τεράστια καριέρα. Ο 42χρονος Ιταλός αποφάσισε πως η 26η του επαγγελματική σεζόν θα είναι και η τελευταία, προκαλώντας συγκίνηση σε όλο τον κόσμο του μηχανοκίνητου αθλητισμού. Ο Ρόσι αποτελεί μια από τις μεγαλύτερες προσωπικότητες στο μηχανοκίνητο αθλητισμό, μετρώντας 9 παγκόσμιους τίτλους, 7 εξ’αυτών στο MotoGP, 115 νίκες και 235 βάθρα. Αρκετοί από τους αναβάτες του MotoGP μίλησαν με δέος και θαυμασμό στη συνέντευξη Τύπου της FIM για το GP Συρίας, που ακολούθησε την ανακοίνωση του Ρόσι.

Ο αναβάτης της Yamaha, Φάμπιο Κουαρταραρό, τόνισε πως όταν ο Ρόσι είχε δύο πρωταθλήματα, εκείνος δεν είχε γεννηθεί. «Είναι δύσκολο να το πιστέψω. Ήταν ήδη δύο φορές πρωταθλητής όταν εγώ δεν είχα γεννηθεί. Ήταν εκείνος που με έκανε να θέλω να γίνω αναβάτης στο MotoGP. Είναι θρύλος του σπορ, είχε μια τρομερή καριέρα, είναι το είδωλό μου και δεν έχω λόγια να περιγράψω τι σημαίνει ο Ρόσι».

Ο πρωταθλητής του 2020, Ζοάν Μιρ, τόνισε πως δεν θα υπάρξει άλλος αναβάτης σαν τον Ρόσι ξανά στο MotoGP. «Υπήρξε μια ερώτηση που του έκαναν, αν είναι ο Μάικλ Τζόρνταν των μοτοσικλετών. Ναι, είναι ο Τζόρνταν των δύο τροχών. Θα είναι πολύ δύσκολο να επαναλάβει ο οποιοσδήποτε αυτά που έκανε ο Βαλεντίνο στην ιστορία. Του εύχομαι καλή τύχη και ελπίζω να τον ξαναδώ στα paddock».

Οι ομάδες του MotoGP απέτισαν φόρο τιμής στον Ιταλό θρύλο του MotoGP.

Grazie, @ValeYellow46! You are a true @motogp legend! We can’t thank you enough for all you have done for our sport! We are proud of having been able to share the track with you! We wish you all the best, knowing that you will continue to inspire future generations of riders! pic.twitter.com/G8M3TM5U7C — Ducati Corse (@ducaticorse) August 5, 2021

Thanks for the memories! An iconic chapter of the @MotoGP World Championship will come to a close at the end of this year.



Thanks for the memories, the battles and the good times we shared @ValeYellow46! pic.twitter.com/68eCVAZXef — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) August 5, 2021

Legends are not born, they are made. This guy has changed the face of our sport with his nine world titles and his legions of loyal fans. Always an exciting and tough competitor who has inspired generations of riders! Grazie Vale! @MotoGP @ValeYellow46 #legend #VR46Decision pic.twitter.com/gHcLFfnFfE — Team Suzuki Ecstar (@suzukimotogp) August 5, 2021

It has been a pleasure to share the track with a legend I will be able to tell my son Lucas that I've raced with #TheDoctor ! Thanks for the memories and best of luck for the future @ValeYellow46 @MotoGP #motogp pic.twitter.com/4OLZWBBWD6 — Alex Rins (@Rins42) August 5, 2021

I have no words... Big congratulations for your amazing career ! I'll remember all my life the first race I ever watch you in Jerez 2005 and you motivated me to be where I am today. I had the pleasure to be on track with you for 3 years and share my victory in Jerez with you pic.twitter.com/P2G8Mg8UYl — Fabio Quartararo (@FabioQ20) August 5, 2021