To hypercar των 3 εκατ. ευρώ και των 1.600 ίππων κατέρριψε το ρεκόρ 0-400-0 χλμ/ώρα, σε αεροδρόμιο στη Σουηδία.

Το περιστατικό με την καμένη Koenigsegg Jesko στην Αττική Οδό έκανε το γύρο του κόσμου τον περασμένο Ιούνιο. Μέσα σε λιγότερο από μία εβδομάδα η σουηδική εταιρεία βρήκε την αιτία εκδήλωσης της πυρκαγιάς και ανακοίνωσε τη διαδικασία για να μην επαναληφθεί στις υπόλοιπες Jesko.

Για να στρέψει την... κουβέντα από το αρνητικό σε κάτι θετικό, η σουηδική Koenigsegg έβαλε μία Jesko Absolut σε αεροδρόμιο στην πόλη Έρεμπρο. Εκεί το hypercar κατάφερε να σημειώσει νέο ρεκόρ στη διαδικασία 0-400-0. Πρόκειται δηλαδή για επιτάχυνση από στάση στα 400 χλμ/ώρα και επιβράδυνση έως την ακινητοποίηση. Και όλα αυτά τα έκανε μέσα μόλις 27,83 δευτερόλεπτα!

On Thursday, June 27th, 2024, at an airfield in Örebro, Sweden, a Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut driven by factory test driver, Markus Lundh, completed several new world records for a fully homologated production vehicle.

In one acceleration, from stand still, up to 412.72 km/h and back down again, the Jesko Absolut managed to take the following production car records:



0-400-0 km/h in 27.83 seconds. That's 0.98 seconds faster than the 28.81sec record for the same run set in 2023 by the Koenigsegg Regera at the same airfield. The Jesko Absolut's minimal downforce design (Cd of just 0.278) helped the car achieve the 0-400 km/h sprint section of the run in a mere 18.82 seconds (vs. 20.68s for Regera).



0-250-0 mph in 28.27 seconds. That´s 1.33 seconds faster than the Regera's 2023 record. The 0-250 mph sprint was achieved in 19.20 seconds.



The Jesko Absolut was driven in standard, as-delivered form except for a roll cage fitted for driver protection, plus a One:1 seat favoured by the driver. It was running on E85 fuel and shod with Michelin Cup2 R tires. Times were recorded and verified using industry-standard timing equipment from Racelogic with verification of the data by Racelogic Ltd HQ.

Photo Credits: Koenigsegg