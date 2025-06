Ιστορική καταδίκη στο Τέξας: 206 χρόνια φυλακή για άγρια δολοφονία φοιτητή (vid)

Matthew Purdy pleaded guilty on Thursday and was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the death of 21-year-old Wes Smith. "You didn't know Wes. You never met him. But in that moment, you made a devastating, evil choice. You decided you mattered more than he did," the victim's mother said. According to Fort Worth police, he was seemingly gunned down at random. Purdy, who was 21 at the time, approached Smith, said a few words, and shot him three times – once in the stomach, once in the shoulder, and once in the back of the head after Smith was already down. Police said during a confession, Purdy told detectives he shot Smith that third time to "make sure he was dead." 'After the shooting, Purdy hit another person with his gun before he was arrested. He told police he would have shot more people if he hadn't run out of ammunition.