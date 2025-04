Γερμανός τουρίστας προκάλεσε στο Μεξικό: Σκαρφάλωσε σε πυραμίδα των Μάγια ενώ απαγορευόταν (vid)

A German tourist was seen running up an ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico on Thursday, March 20, ignoring warning signs saying that climbing was prohibited. This footage captured by Kevin Lou Arsenault Mariscal shows the man running up the Temple of Kukulkan, also known as El Castillo, at the Chichen Itza archeological site in Yucatan on Thursday. Onlookers can be heard booing and saying “sacrifice” at the man. According to a local news report, the man was hit on the head by witnesses following the incident, and detained by authorities shortly after. “Thousands” of tourists were visiting the Chichen Itza site on the spring equinox to witness a phenomenon known as the Descent of the Feathered Serpent, during which the sun creates a serpent-like shadow crawling over the pyramid’s stairs, local news reported.