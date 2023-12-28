«Προσλάβετέ με κι εμένα»: Υπάλληλος της Louis Vuitton δείχνει το δώρο που χάρισε η εταιρεία στους εργαζομένους της για τα Χριστούγεννα
Ο θεσμός του Secret Santa έχει εξαπλωθεί και στα ελληνικά γραφεία τα τελευταία χρόνια. Λίγες ημέρες πριν τα Χριστούγεννα, οι εργαζόμενοι κάθε εταιρείας ανταλλάσσουν δώρα σε γιορτινό κλίμα, τα οποία συνήθως δεν ξεπερνούν κάποιο συμφωνημένο ποσό. Στη Louis Vuitton, βέβαια, τα πράγματα φέτος έγιναν κάπως διαφορετικά.
Πιο συγκεκριμένα, η εταιρεία αποφάσισε να κάνει η ίδια δώρο σε όλους τους εργαζομένους της, αντί να πάρει ο ένας στον άλλο. Τι δώρο τους έκανε; Σε ένα viral βίντεο που συγκέντρωσε περισσότερες από 4 εκατομμύρια προβολές στο TikTok, βλέπουμε μια εργαζόμενη στη Louis Vuitton να ξετυλίγει το δώρο της και να σκορπά ενθουσιασμό στο κοινό.
@tanyabedi I love working here 🥹 #fyp #foryoupage #singaporetiktok #christmas #christmaspresents #louisvuitton #luxury #employee ♬ original sound - The preppy three🌸
Μέσα στη γιορτινή σακούλα της Louis Vuitton που τους δόθηκε, υπήρχε ένα νεσεσέρ του brand και πιο συγκεκριμένα το Toiletry Pouch 26 της Louis Vuitton, το οποίο σήμερα κοστίζει περίπου στα 1000 ευρώ.
@samditsoir 🌟 A Festive Surprise Unveiled! 🎁 Last Thursday morning marked a moment of joy and unity at Louis Vuitton Client Services Europe in Brussels as we came together for a special Christmas surprise 🤫 Some team members who were off that day, even decided to come to the office on their free time, just to attend the grand reveal ceremony by our CSC Director Thomas!! (and to get back home with their gift, of course 😉) ✨The anticipation was palpable, and the air was filled with excitement as we gathered on our office plateau 🏢 Imagine the delight as each member of our incredible team unwrapped a luxurious Louis Vuitton toiletry bag – a token of appreciation and a symbol of the festive spirit that unites us. The collective gasp of surprise and the shared smiles were priceless 🤩 🎄 This thoughtful gesture is a testament to Louis Vuitton's commitment to valuing its employees and fostering a sense of community. In the spirit of the season, we're reminded of the importance of coming together, celebrating each other, and cherishing the moments that make our workplace truly exceptional! #LouisVuittonCSCEurope #ChristmasGift #companygift #officelife #officelifebelike #amazingsurprise #workplace ♬ son original - Sam
Το brand αποφάσισε να χαρίσει το συγκεκριμένο αντικείμενο σε όλους του τους υπαλλήλους, με το κοινό του TikTok να ρωτά κάτω από το βίντεο που έγινε viral, «πώς θα γίνει να μας προσλάβετε κι εμάς».