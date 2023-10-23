Ξεσάλωσε το Twitter με χάρτη του CNN που δείχνει το Τελ Αβίβ κοντά στη Συρία: «Αξιόπιστη δημοσιογραφία»

Επιμέλεια: Newsroom
Απίστευτη γκάφα του που CNN δημοσίευσε λάθος χάρτη του Ισραήλ έδωσε τροφή για καζούρα στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης.

Χαμός προκλήθηκε στο Twitter με τον λανθασμένο χάρτη του Ισραήλ που δημοσίευσε το αμερικανικό δίκτυο CNN.

Πολλοί χρήστες της δημοφιλούς πλατφόρμας αντέδρασαν στον χάρτη που δείχνει την πρωτεύουσα του Ισραήλ, Τελ Αβίβ, κοντά στη Συρία, και την ισραηλινή πόλη Σντερότ – η οποία βρίσκεται έξω ακριβώς από τη Λωρίδα της Γάζας – μέσα στη Δυτική Όχθη.

«Αξιόπιστη δημοσιογραφία» γράφει ένας χρήστης, «Αμερικανοί και γεωγραφία: δύο εντελώς διαφορετικοί κόσμοι» σχολιάζει ένας άλλος.

Δείτε μερικά από τα Tweets