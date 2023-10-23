Ξεσάλωσε το Twitter με χάρτη του CNN που δείχνει το Τελ Αβίβ κοντά στη Συρία: «Αξιόπιστη δημοσιογραφία»

Απίστευτη γκάφα του που CNN δημοσίευσε λάθος χάρτη του Ισραήλ έδωσε τροφή για καζούρα στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης.

Χαμός προκλήθηκε στο Twitter με τον λανθασμένο χάρτη του Ισραήλ που δημοσίευσε το αμερικανικό δίκτυο CNN.

Πολλοί χρήστες της δημοφιλούς πλατφόρμας αντέδρασαν στον χάρτη που δείχνει την πρωτεύουσα του Ισραήλ, Τελ Αβίβ, κοντά στη Συρία, και την ισραηλινή πόλη Σντερότ – η οποία βρίσκεται έξω ακριβώς από τη Λωρίδα της Γάζας – μέσα στη Δυτική Όχθη.

«Αξιόπιστη δημοσιογραφία» γράφει ένας χρήστης, «Αμερικανοί και γεωγραφία: δύο εντελώς διαφορετικοί κόσμοι» σχολιάζει ένας άλλος.

Δείτε μερικά από τα Tweets

🇺🇸🇮🇱‼️ CNN shows high class journalism:



On their map, Tel Aviv is in the Golan Heights and Sderot in the West Bank



Trust worthy journalism … 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QI3mJ37FjQ — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) October 22, 2023

I make maps and I double/fact Check before posting a wrong map,

how can a whole media outlet post this?



The worse thing is people don’t even understand if it’s a wrong map



CNN is so bad at Geography, how can Tel Aviv be at golan heights

Do they even have a GIS guys? pic.twitter.com/4jNeyuZccA — Mohamed Omar (@absiyejunior) October 23, 2023

Americans and geography - two completely different worlds: CNN published a map on which the capital of Israel was moved to the Golan Heights, and Sderot, which is located in the immediate vicinity of Gaza, to Palestine (West Bank). pic.twitter.com/nqR6xlMEis October 22, 2023

.@CNN .@cnnbrk What the hell is wrong with you guys? This map is all wrong. Tel Aviv isn’t where you have it. And Sredot is out of Gaza. Are you intentionally lying? Or are you just that stupid? I think the former. Just become a Cartoon Network. pic.twitter.com/rMS0dmo5F8 — Waleed Sonbol (@WillySonbol) October 22, 2023