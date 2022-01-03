Μίκαελ Σουμάχερ: Γενέθλια με μηνύματα στήριξης από τον κόσμο της F1

Πάνος Σεϊτανίδης
Τα social media έχουν κατακλυστεί από μηνύματα για τα γενέθλια του επτά φορές παγκόσμιου πρωταθλητή.

Ο σπουδαίος Μίκαελ Σουμάχερ κλείνει τα 53 σήμερα και κανένας δεν τον έχει ξεχάσει. Κανένας δεν έχει λησμονήσει τη μεγάλη μάχη που εξακολουθεί να δίνει 8 χρόνια και 5 ημέρες μετά το ατύχημά του κάνοντας σκι.

Ένας αγώνας μακριά από τα φώτα της δημοσιότητας, διαρκής, άνισος αλλά για τον Σούμι μιλάμε, ξέρουμε όλοι πως δεν πρόκειται να τα παρατήσει. Γι’ αυτό και το μήνυμα #KeepFightingMichael έχει κατακλύσει τα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης σήμερα.

Συγκεντρώσαμε μερικά από αυτά, ενδεικτικά της αγάπης του κοινού και της αναγνώρισης από τον κόσμο της Formula 1 και των αγώνων γενικότερα. Ξεκινώντας από την φωτογραφία που δημοσιεύτηκε σε ανεπίσημο λογαριασμό του επτά φορές παγκόσμιου πρωταθλητή, με τον Γερμανό σε ηλικία 4 ετών, να κάνει τα πρώτα του βήματα πίσω από το τιμόνι. Κάπως έτσι άρχισαν όλα.

Μη το βάζεις κάτω Μίκαελ. Πάμε ένα γύρο ακόμα!

Φωτογραφία: Mercedes-AMG

