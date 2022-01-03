Μίκαελ Σουμάχερ: Γενέθλια με μηνύματα στήριξης από τον κόσμο της F1

Τα social media έχουν κατακλυστεί από μηνύματα για τα γενέθλια του επτά φορές παγκόσμιου πρωταθλητή.

Ο σπουδαίος Μίκαελ Σουμάχερ κλείνει τα 53 σήμερα και κανένας δεν τον έχει ξεχάσει. Κανένας δεν έχει λησμονήσει τη μεγάλη μάχη που εξακολουθεί να δίνει 8 χρόνια και 5 ημέρες μετά το ατύχημά του κάνοντας σκι.

Ένας αγώνας μακριά από τα φώτα της δημοσιότητας, διαρκής, άνισος αλλά για τον Σούμι μιλάμε, ξέρουμε όλοι πως δεν πρόκειται να τα παρατήσει. Γι’ αυτό και το μήνυμα #KeepFightingMichael έχει κατακλύσει τα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης σήμερα.

Συγκεντρώσαμε μερικά από αυτά, ενδεικτικά της αγάπης του κοινού και της αναγνώρισης από τον κόσμο της Formula 1 και των αγώνων γενικότερα. Ξεκινώντας από την φωτογραφία που δημοσιεύτηκε σε ανεπίσημο λογαριασμό του επτά φορές παγκόσμιου πρωταθλητή, με τον Γερμανό σε ηλικία 4 ετών, να κάνει τα πρώτα του βήματα πίσω από το τιμόνι. Κάπως έτσι άρχισαν όλα.

Μη το βάζεις κάτω Μίκαελ. Πάμε ένα γύρο ακόμα!

Happy Birthday Michael!



“It all started when I was four. We had an old moped which reached 40 km/h. My dad installed it on kart. I liked it a lot from the very beginning” MS#KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/be02JRwSIi — Michael Schumacher (@_MSchumacher) January 3, 2022

“There will never be another Michael, not because we don’t have the energy but because there will never be someone who has that much power within and with his team.”#KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/jE0nXCWaTF January 2, 2022

Happy birthday Mikel! On this special day we celebrate a great #F1 legend and dear friend. Michael @schumacher you continue to be an inspiration to all of us. My love to you on this birthday anniversary. #MichaelSchumacher #TeamMichael pic.twitter.com/Xp0w3lY7JQ — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) January 3, 2022

Happy Birthday to an @F1 icon. ❤️ Keep Fighting Michael. 💪 pic.twitter.com/71xcGBwTd3 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 3, 2022

A giant of our sport 🏆



Take a look at Michael Schumacher’s incredible stats with @ScuderiaFerrari ⤵️#essereFerrari 🔴 @schumacher pic.twitter.com/Fgo4QPe8FS — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 3, 2022

Michael Schumacher is 53 today, here is the German at Adelaide in the Benetton-Ford B193B during practice for the 1993 Australian GP. #F1 #KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/EL6iyOwsjv January 3, 2022

It's been 8 years, since that big accident, Michael we all miss you.

#KeepFightingMichael♥️ pic.twitter.com/wWCnISEquR — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) December 29, 2021

On his 53rd birthday, remembering Michael Schumacher's unbelievable victory in Spain in 1996. In terrible conditions, after dropping to 6th at the start! #F1 #Formula1 #KeepFightingMichael @1990sF1 pic.twitter.com/8USnK0HI0R — F1 Memories (@F1Memories) January 3, 2022

Happy birthday Michael.



I cannot believe it’s been over 8 years since the accident.



You will always be my sporting idol from when I was growing up.



Hero ❤️#KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/6fGjETh5ph January 3, 2022

Φωτογραφία: Mercedes-AMG