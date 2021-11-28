O μηχανοκίνητος αθλητισμός αποχαιρετά τον Σερ Φρανκ Ουίλιαμς

Κώστας Παστρίμας
Μηνύματα από παντού για το θάνατο ενός από τους τελευταίους θρύλους της Formula 1.

Η είδηση του θανάτου του Σερ Φρανκ Ουίλιαμς σκόρπισε τη θλίψη στον κόσμο του μηχανοκίνητου αθλητισμού καθώς ο 79χρονος η ομάδα που δημιούργησε, η Williams, αποτέλεσαν κεντρικά πρόσωπα στη σκηνή της Formula 1 επί δεκαετίες. Τα μηνύματα στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης έπεσαν βροχή και ήρθαν από παντού.

O επίσημος λογαριασμός της Formula 1 στο Twitter ήταν από τους πρώτους που αντέδρασαν.

Η ομάδα που ίδρυσε ο Σερ Φρανκ φυσικά έσπευσε να τον αποχαιρετίσει, όπως και οι δύο οδηγοί της, Τζορτζ Ράσελ και Νικολας Λατίφι, αλλά και ο πρώην οδηγός της Williams, Αλεξ Βουρτς.

Και άλλες, αντίπαλες έως χθες, ομάδες εξέφρασαν τη συμπαράστασή τους σε αυτήν την απώλεια. Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri, Aston Martin, Alpine, Mercedes, Scuderia Ferrari και McLaren, μέσω του Ζακ Μπράουν, έστειλαν τα μηνύματά τους.

Μηνύματα όμως ήρθαν και από άλλους, άσχετους με τη Formula 1 χώρους, όπως το MotoGP και το W Series.

Δεν θα μπορούσε φυσικά να λείπει ο Πρόεδρος της FIA, Ζαν Τοντ

