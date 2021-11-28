O μηχανοκίνητος αθλητισμός αποχαιρετά τον Σερ Φρανκ Ουίλιαμς

Μηνύματα από παντού για το θάνατο ενός από τους τελευταίους θρύλους της Formula 1.

Η είδηση του θανάτου του Σερ Φρανκ Ουίλιαμς σκόρπισε τη θλίψη στον κόσμο του μηχανοκίνητου αθλητισμού καθώς ο 79χρονος η ομάδα που δημιούργησε, η Williams, αποτέλεσαν κεντρικά πρόσωπα στη σκηνή της Formula 1 επί δεκαετίες. Τα μηνύματα στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης έπεσαν βροχή και ήρθαν από παντού.

O επίσημος λογαριασμός της Formula 1 στο Twitter ήταν από τους πρώτους που αντέδρασαν.

We are filled with the most immense and deep sadness at the passing of Sir Frank Williams



His was a life driven by passion for motorsport; his legacy is immeasurable, and will be forever part of F1



To know him was an inspiration and privilege



He will be deeply, deeply missed pic.twitter.com/48JhruQpLK November 28, 2021

Η ομάδα που ίδρυσε ο Σερ Φρανκ φυσικά έσπευσε να τον αποχαιρετίσει, όπως και οι δύο οδηγοί της, Τζορτζ Ράσελ και Νικολας Λατίφι, αλλά και ο πρώην οδηγός της Williams, Αλεξ Βουρτς.

It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79. November 28, 2021

Today, we say goodbye to the man who defined our team. Sir Frank was such a genuinely wonderful human being and I’ll always remember the laughs we shared. He was more than a boss, he was a mentor and a friend to everybody who joined the Williams Racing family and so many others. pic.twitter.com/bWpFivpkmi — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) November 28, 2021

RIP Sir Frank Williams. Such sad news A huge loss for our sport and our team. It’s been an honour to represent your name on the world stage and we will continue to push hard to take the team back up the grid pic.twitter.com/4UKiU3CzB4 — Nicholas Latifi (@NicholasLatifi) November 28, 2021

Dear Sir Frank, please Rest In Peace! It was a privilege to race for @WilliamsRacing! You’ve been a tough but great boss, i treasure every millisecond i spent with you! The motorsport world, your friends & family will miss you, my condolences to all! Your legacy lives on forever — alex wurz (@alex_wurz) November 28, 2021

Και άλλες, αντίπαλες έως χθες, ομάδες εξέφρασαν τη συμπαράστασή τους σε αυτήν την απώλεια. Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri, Aston Martin, Alpine, Mercedes, Scuderia Ferrari και McLaren, μέσω του Ζακ Μπράουν, έστειλαν τα μηνύματά τους.

Today we mourn a legend of our sport, a name synonymous with racing. Our thoughts are with Sir Frank's family and our friends at Williams. pic.twitter.com/QZfD8ptTkr — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) November 28, 2021

a legend has left us.



Rest in Peace, Sir Frank Williams, your contribution to the sport and legacy will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/09yZE4GfOK — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) November 28, 2021

We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Frank Williams, a man who defied the odds throughout his life and career to become one of our sport's greatest icons. A wonderful man and a brilliant competitor, his legacy will live on. Rest in peace, Sir Frank. pic.twitter.com/neCK897jID — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) November 28, 2021

Rest in Peace, Sir Frank. https://t.co/S9o0vaRYbJ — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) November 28, 2021

We have lost a true hero of our sport and an inspiration for so many beyond it. Sir Frank not only created a special F1 legacy but showed the power of human determination to overcome huge adversity. Thoughts with his family and the Williams team. pic.twitter.com/oVD73NkSKu — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) November 28, 2021

Thank you, Sir Frank 💙 pic.twitter.com/xLGI2M9DfK — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 28, 2021

We pay tribute to a great man who played a major role in the history of Formula 1.

Sir Frank was passionate about motorsport, a fierce and brave rival who led the team, that still bears his name, to so much success. @WilliamsRacing pic.twitter.com/rtbx8Sl7aP — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) November 28, 2021

Μηνύματα όμως ήρθαν και από άλλους, άσχετους με τη Formula 1 χώρους, όπως το MotoGP και το W Series.

A true giant of motorsport and his legacy will live on for generations in F1



The whole MotoGP community sends its deepest sympathies to Sir Frank’s family, friends and loved ones https://t.co/rqngfiGSxK — MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) November 28, 2021

All at W Series are saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Frank Williams. Frank's impact on the sport we know and love will never be forgotten, he was a titan of our community.



Our thoughts are with Frank's family and friends.



RIP, Frank. pic.twitter.com/x2BwYJXS8p — W Series (@WSeriesRacing) November 28, 2021

Δεν θα μπορούσε φυσικά να λείπει ο Πρόεδρος της FIA, Ζαν Τοντ