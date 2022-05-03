Σε ρυθμούς Μαϊάμι η Formula 1 (vid)
Ο μαγικός κόσμος της Formula 1 πατά ξανά γκάζι το προσεχές Σαββατοκύριακο, όμως με έναν ιδιαίτερο προορισμό. Για πρώτη φορά στην ιστορία της κορωνίδας του μηχανοκίνητου αθλητισμού, το Grand Prix διεξάγεται στους δρόμους του Μαϊάμι και συγκεκριμένα γύρω από το στάδιο της ομάδας NFL των Miami Dolphins.
Ενόψει κάθε προορισμού, τα εικαστικά τμήματα των ομάδων και του σπορ ετοιμάζουν ευφάνταστες αφίσες και κατεβάζουν εντυπωσιακές ιδέες προώθησης. Μόνο που αυτή τη φορά, καταλαβαίνετε πως το πεδίο ήταν… παρθένο.
Έτσι, όλες οι ομάδες έβαλαν τα δυνατά τους και γέμισαν το timeline μας στα social media με φοίνικες, παραλίες και κλίμα που θυμίζει «Σκληρούς του Μαϊάμι»!
Με ένα scroll down, θα καταλάβετε…
Welcome to RACE WEEK 🙌— Formula 1 (@F1) May 2, 2022
Welcome... TO MIAMI 🌴#MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/HPzbS6ede8
Miami Guys! 😎— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) May 2, 2022
it's #MiamiGP week 🌴✌️ pic.twitter.com/9UTMFkgsfS
Welcome to Miami.— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) May 2, 2022
Everywhere we go we celebrate people, shared passions and values – making our mark on our team, our fans and our partners.
Without you, there’s no us and during #MiamiGP week it’s you, our fans, who will be telling our story.
You. Us. Together.#IAMMIAMI pic.twitter.com/bTRtWIpEfe
Hitting up Miami for race week 📞 pic.twitter.com/MZGSpsNRDQ— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 2, 2022
Shades on and neon lights ready. It’s Race Week in Miami 🦩— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 2, 2022
How excited are you, #Tifosi!? #essereFerrari 🔴 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/DxOFQcp8gR
WE'RE HEADING TO MIAMI! 😍🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CQTIntBudR— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) May 2, 2022
Bring on those Miami vibes 🏝 We're looking forward to seeing what the new circuit has in store for us!— BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) May 2, 2022
Hit that save button 💾 for a fresh Miami wallpaper #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/awtTolBrHf
𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗧𝗼 𝗠𝗶𝗮𝗺𝗶 🇺🇸 Welcome to Race Week 👋 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/FN4RbHabKg— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 2, 2022
Το gMotion by Gazzetta θα σας μεταφέρει όλη τη δράση από το Μαϊάμι, με LIVE κάλυψη των κατατακτήριων δοκιμών στις 22.40 το βράδυ του Σαββάτου και φυσικά του αγώνα, στις 22.00 της Κυριακής 8 Μαϊου.