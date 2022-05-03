Σε ρυθμούς Μαϊάμι η Formula 1 (vid)

Οι ομάδες της F1 επιδεικνύουν δημιουργικότητα ενόψει της παρθενικής επίσκεψης του σπορ στη Φλόριντα.

Ο μαγικός κόσμος της Formula 1 πατά ξανά γκάζι το προσεχές Σαββατοκύριακο, όμως με έναν ιδιαίτερο προορισμό. Για πρώτη φορά στην ιστορία της κορωνίδας του μηχανοκίνητου αθλητισμού, το Grand Prix διεξάγεται στους δρόμους του Μαϊάμι και συγκεκριμένα γύρω από το στάδιο της ομάδας NFL των Miami Dolphins.

Ενόψει κάθε προορισμού, τα εικαστικά τμήματα των ομάδων και του σπορ ετοιμάζουν ευφάνταστες αφίσες και κατεβάζουν εντυπωσιακές ιδέες προώθησης. Μόνο που αυτή τη φορά, καταλαβαίνετε πως το πεδίο ήταν… παρθένο.

Έτσι, όλες οι ομάδες έβαλαν τα δυνατά τους και γέμισαν το timeline μας στα social media με φοίνικες, παραλίες και κλίμα που θυμίζει «Σκληρούς του Μαϊάμι»!

Με ένα scroll down, θα καταλάβετε…

Welcome to Miami.



Everywhere we go we celebrate people, shared passions and values – making our mark on our team, our fans and our partners.



Without you, there’s no us and during #MiamiGP week it’s you, our fans, who will be telling our story.



You. Us. Together.#IAMMIAMI pic.twitter.com/bTRtWIpEfe