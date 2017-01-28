«Κράξιμο» σε Κλοπ (pics)

Ο αποκλεισμός από τους Γουλβς στο Κύπελλο (1-2) και η φόρμα της Λίβερπουλ τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες είναι λογικό να φέρνουν ξανά την αμφισβήτηση στο «Άνφιλντ». Έτσι, με πρώτο και καλύτερο τον Γκέρι Λίνεκερ, το twitter πήρε... φωτιά σχετικά με τις επιλογές του Κλοπ.

Don't get Klopp playing his reserves with no European football. Shows a lack of knowledge of the depth in English football and respect. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 28, 2017

Klopp has turned anfield into a fortress. Even Liverpool can't win there — Opurum Charles O (@Adenwa_Charles) January 28, 2017

Jurgen Klopp has found a way to not lose any finals this season. pic.twitter.com/t9SMDnrCK4 — Paul (@Kolology) January 28, 2017

We are looking to organise for a plane to fly a #KloppOut banner over Anfield. Any cash donations would be massively appreciated. Thanks. — #KloppOut (@KloppOutBrigade) January 28, 2017

Any #LFC fans willing to defend Jurgen Klopp today? The man should be ashamed. Do trophies not matter anymore? — Adam Pescod (@AdamPescod) January 28, 2017