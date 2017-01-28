ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροPremier LeagueLiverpool
«Κράξιμο» σε Κλοπ (pics)

Η ήττα της Λίβερπουλ από τους Γουλβς και ο αποκλεισμός στο Κύπελλο έδωσε τροφή για σχόλια και... κράξιμο στο twitter με θύμα τον Κλοπ.

Ο αποκλεισμός από τους Γουλβς στο Κύπελλο (1-2) και η φόρμα της Λίβερπουλ τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες είναι λογικό να φέρνουν ξανά την αμφισβήτηση στο «Άνφιλντ». Έτσι, με πρώτο και καλύτερο τον Γκέρι Λίνεκερ, το twitter πήρε... φωτιά σχετικά με τις επιλογές του Κλοπ.

