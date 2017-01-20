ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροPremier League
από

Ο Ομάρ με την φανέλα της Χαλ (pic)

Επισημοποίηση και από πλευράς Χαλ για τον Ομάρ Ελαμπντελαουί, που πόζαρε με την φανέλα της νέας του ομάδας στο γήπεδό της.

Ο Ομάρ με την φανέλα της Χαλ (pic)

Δείτε πιο κάτω το σχετικό post:

Tags