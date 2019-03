Όκολιτς: «Είναι ντροπή» (pic)

It’s a shame that anyone today can be a referee and make decisions which in crucial moments needs to be clear. Stilling more than 4 times in important moments and making very bad calls puts in question is this two referees were ready for big derby like it’s Paok-Olympiacos and is this video check actually working?! For real you should ask yourself...Congratulations to my boys for fighting today, I’m very proud of you and we will continue our journey much stronger than today.

