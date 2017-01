Κυνηγάει τη δικαίωση ο Τέρι (vid)

What a great feeling being back on the pitch today,albeit only for 67 mins after my red card which I will be appealing and hope the FA and the ref will look at it and realise I didn't touch @leeangol. Great win for the boys and Into the next round of the FA Cup. Well done @_pedro17_ @mbatshuayi @willianborges88 Congratulations @kurtzouma on your comeback mate great to have you back. @chelseafc

A photo posted by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:41pm PST