«Έφυγε» σε ηλικία 40 ετών ο Άντονι Γκράντι (pics)

Ένας από τους πιο χαρισματικούς σκόρερ που έχουν περάσει από το ελληνικό πρωτάθλημα, δεν είναι πια στη ζωή.

Ο Άντονι Γκράντι άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή σε ηλικία 40 ετών, όπως έγινε γνωστό από τον άλλοτε προπονητή του, Αρτς Μίλερ.

Λεπτομέρειες δεν έχουν γίνει ακόμα γνωστές για τον θάνατο του πρώην γκαρντ. Το μόνο που αναφέρεται είναι πως απεβίωσε μετά από διαμάχη, την ίδια ημέρα που η μητέρα του είχε γενέθλια.

Ο Γκράντι είχε αρκετά μπλεξίματα με το νόμο, ενώ το καλοκαίρι ενεπλάκη σε τροχαίο δυστύχημα.

Φόρεσε την φανέλα του Πανελληνίου (2007-09), της ΑΕΚ (2010-11) και της Καβάλας (2012-13) κι είχε αναδειχθεί δύο φορές πρώτος σκόρερ στο ελληνικό πρωτάθλημα (2007-09),

So Tough to hear the news of the passing of one my Best Men. Thoughts and Prayers go out to everyone impacted. Take it way back with a couple of these. Absolute Warrior, one the most fearless I have ever been around. #RIPAG #GRUNDY pic.twitter.com/t5V0aCriYJ — Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) November 15, 2019

Former NC State guard Anthony Grundy passed away earlier today. The Wolfpack legend was 40 years old. pic.twitter.com/N6plUtud6K — Pack Pride (@PackPride) November 15, 2019

Terrible news to report tonight. 1997 Kentucky All-Star Anthony Grundy passed away this evening. Grundy played college basketball at N. C. State (@PackMensBball) and had a 12-year professional career, including a stint in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks). pic.twitter.com/regrSIiO7O — Kentucky All-Stars (@KYAllStarGame) November 15, 2019

Rest In Peace to NC State legend Anthony Grundy. — TJ Warren (@TonyWarrenJr) November 15, 2019