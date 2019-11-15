ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
«Έφυγε» σε ηλικία 40 ετών ο Άντονι Γκράντι (pics)

Ο πρώην παίκτης των Πανελληνίου, ΑΕΚ και Καβάλας «έφυγε» από την ζωή στα 40 του χρόνια.

Ένας από τους πιο χαρισματικούς σκόρερ που έχουν περάσει από το ελληνικό πρωτάθλημα, δεν είναι πια στη ζωή.

Ο Άντονι Γκράντι άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή σε ηλικία 40 ετών, όπως έγινε γνωστό από τον άλλοτε προπονητή του, Αρτς Μίλερ.

Λεπτομέρειες δεν έχουν γίνει ακόμα γνωστές για τον θάνατο του πρώην γκαρντ. Το μόνο που αναφέρεται είναι πως απεβίωσε μετά από διαμάχη, την ίδια ημέρα που η μητέρα του είχε γενέθλια.

Ο Γκράντι είχε αρκετά μπλεξίματα με το νόμο, ενώ το καλοκαίρι ενεπλάκη σε τροχαίο δυστύχημα.

Φόρεσε την φανέλα του Πανελληνίου (2007-09), της ΑΕΚ (2010-11) και της Καβάλας (2012-13) κι είχε αναδειχθεί δύο φορές πρώτος σκόρερ στο ελληνικό πρωτάθλημα (2007-09), 

