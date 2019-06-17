ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΜπάσκετ: Κόσμος

Αυστραλία καλεί... Λαμέλο Μπολ! (pics)

Ο Λαμέλο Μπολ έχει «κεντρίσει» το ενδιαφέρον του πρωταθλήματος Αυστραλίας και πιο συγκεκριμένα των Illawarra Hawks, ενώ ο ίδιος δείχνει προτίμηση και στην Κίνα! 

Σύμφωνα με τον Μαρκ Στάιν των «NY Times» οι Illawarra Hawks είναι το φαβορί προκειμένου να αποκτήσουν τον... νεότερο Μπολ, με τον Λαμέλο να έχει προαναγγείλει ότι εντός των επόμενων ημερών θα ανακοινώσει την τελική του απόφαση.

