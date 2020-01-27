Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Μπαίνει άμεσα στο Hall of Fame (pic)

ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Ο Τζέρι Κολάντζελο τόνισε πως ο Κόμπι Μπράιαντ θα τιμηθεί όπως του αρμόζει. 

Το «Hall of Fame» θα υποδεχτεί άμεσα τον Κόμπι Μπράιαντ αφού αναμένεται να βρεθεί στην... τάξη του 2020.

Ο Τζέρι Κολάντζελο ανέφερε πως, «Περιμένουμε να έχουμε με διαφορά την πιο επική τάξη με τον Κόμπε, τον Τιμ Ντάνκαν και τον Κέβιν Γκαρνέτ. Η μνήμη του Κόμπι θα τιμηθεί όπως του αξίζει».

