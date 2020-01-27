Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Μπαίνει άμεσα στο Hall of Fame (pic)

Το «Hall of Fame» θα υποδεχτεί άμεσα τον Κόμπι Μπράιαντ αφού αναμένεται να βρεθεί στην... τάξη του 2020.

Ο Τζέρι Κολάντζελο ανέφερε πως, «Περιμένουμε να έχουμε με διαφορά την πιο επική τάξη με τον Κόμπε, τον Τιμ Ντάνκαν και τον Κέβιν Γκαρνέτ. Η μνήμη του Κόμπι θα τιμηθεί όπως του αξίζει».

Kobe Bryant will be a first-ballot enshrinement into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020.

"Expected to be arguably the most epic class ever with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett," HOF chairman Jerry Colangelo says. "Kobe will be honored the way he should be."

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2020