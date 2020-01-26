Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Ενός λεπτού σιγή στο Νάγκετς-Ρόκετς και ιαχή «Κόμπι» (vids)

Η αναμέτρηση στο Ντένβερ θα διεξαχθεί κανονικά όπως ενημέρωσαν στην άλλη άκρη του Ατλαντικού και πριν από το ματς κρατήθηκε ενός λεπτού σιγή.

Μάλιστα στη συνέχεια όλοι φώναξαν το όνομα του μεγάλου Κόμπι.

Moment of silence and respect for Kobe Bryant before the Rockets vs. Nuggets game. RIP a href=" https://t.co/RhuizLY059 ">pic.twitter.com/RhuizLY059

They just honored Kobe Bryant and held a moment of silence before the Nuggets/Rockets game.



Just an unreal experience. pic.twitter.com/ADMKVrBC3A

— Brandon Ewing (@B_Skip1717) January 26, 2020