Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Ενός λεπτού σιγή στο Νάγκετς-Ρόκετς και ιαχή «Κόμπι» (vids)

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Ενός λεπτού σιγή στο Νάγκετς-Ρόκετς και ιαχή «Κόμπι» (vids)

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Ενός λεπτού σιγή στο Νάγκετς-Ρόκετς και ιαχή «Κόμπι» (vids)

Πριν από την έναρξη του αγώνα Νάγκετς-Ρόκετς κρατήθηκε ενός λεπτού σιγή και στη συνέχεια όλο το γήπεδο τράνταξε την ατμόσφαιρα με την ιαχή «Κόμπι-Κόμπι». 

Η αναμέτρηση στο Ντένβερ θα διεξαχθεί κανονικά όπως ενημέρωσαν στην άλλη άκρη του Ατλαντικού και πριν από το ματς κρατήθηκε ενός λεπτού σιγή.

Μάλιστα στη συνέχεια όλοι φώναξαν το όνομα του μεγάλου Κόμπι.

