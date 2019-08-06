Το 2003-04 η ομάδα του Μαϊάμι έδωσε συμβόλαιο στον rookie Χάσλεμ, ο οποίος δεν είχε καταφέρει να βρει ομάδα μέσω του draft 2002.

17 χρόνια αργότερα, ο 39χρονος πια φόργουορντ αναμένεται να ανανεώσει την συνεργασία του με τους Χιτ και θα γίνει ο μακροβιότερος παίκτης του συλλόγου!

Σύμφωνα με αρκετά μέσα ενημέρωσης των ΗΠΑ, ο Χάσλεμ αναμένεται να επεκτείνει τη συνεργασία του με τους τρεις φορές πρωταθλητές του ΝΒΑ (2006, 2012, 2013) για μία ακόμα χρονιά.

Sources: Udonis Haslem Expected to Re-Sign with HEAT: Though Udonis Haslem has not conveyed a final decision, the expectation inside the Heat is that Haslem will return for a 17th season with the team, according to a source with knowledge… https://t.co/Eso8IHPzSm @bballinsiders pic.twitter.com/eHn7NDOF4l

— Basketball Insiders (@BBallInsiders) August 6, 2019