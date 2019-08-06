Το 2003-04 η ομάδα του Μαϊάμι έδωσε συμβόλαιο στον rookie Χάσλεμ, ο οποίος δεν είχε καταφέρει να βρει ομάδα μέσω του draft 2002.
17 χρόνια αργότερα, ο 39χρονος πια φόργουορντ αναμένεται να ανανεώσει την συνεργασία του με τους Χιτ και θα γίνει ο μακροβιότερος παίκτης του συλλόγου!
Σύμφωνα με αρκετά μέσα ενημέρωσης των ΗΠΑ, ο Χάσλεμ αναμένεται να επεκτείνει τη συνεργασία του με τους τρεις φορές πρωταθλητές του ΝΒΑ (2006, 2012, 2013) για μία ακόμα χρονιά.
