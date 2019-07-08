ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑChicago Bulls

Μπουλς: Ανακοινώθηκε ο Σατοράνσκι (pic & vid)

Μπουλς: Ανακοινώθηκε ο Σατοράνσκι (pic & vid)

Μπουλς: Ανακοινώθηκε ο Σατοράνσκι (pic & vid)

Παίκτης των Μπουλς είναι κι επίσημα ο Τόμας Σατοράνσκι!

Ο 27χρονος Τσέχος συνεχίζει στο ΝΒΑ, αλλά αυτή τη φορά γίνεται κάτοικος Σικάγο.

Οι Μπουλς ανακοίνωσαν επίσημα την απόκτηση του Σατοράνσκι, ο οποίος υπέγραψε τριετές συμβόλαιο.

Η καριέρα του στην κορυφαία λίγκα ξεκίνησε το 2016, όταν και πήρε στους Ουίζαρντς.

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

Σατοράνσκι: Στους Μπουλς για τρία χρόνια (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Ο Ντέιβις παρέλαβε το Νο23 από τον ΛεΜπρόν (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Ρούμπιτ: Κλείνει στον Ολυμπιακό!

Μπάσκετ

Ζαλγκίρις: Βρήκε τον αντικαταστάτη του Βέστερμαν ο Σάρας (pic)

Μπάσκετ

«Αποχωρεί από την Αρμάνι ο Νάναλι» (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Χίμκι: Παίρνει τον Ντάιρις Μπέρτανς! (pic)

Best of internet