Μπουλς: Ανακοινώθηκε ο Σατοράνσκι (pic & vid)

Ο 27χρονος Τσέχος συνεχίζει στο ΝΒΑ, αλλά αυτή τη φορά γίνεται κάτοικος Σικάγο.

Οι Μπουλς ανακοίνωσαν επίσημα την απόκτηση του Σατοράνσκι, ο οποίος υπέγραψε τριετές συμβόλαιο.

Η καριέρα του στην κορυφαία λίγκα ξεκίνησε το 2016, όταν και πήρε στους Ουίζαρντς.

OFFICIAL: The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has acquired guard Tomas Satoransky from the Washington Wizards in a sign-and-trade agreement

— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) 7 Ιουλίου 2019