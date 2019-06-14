«Χαμός» στο Τορόντο για το 1ο πρωτάθλημα των Ράπτορς! (vids)

Είναι αλήθεια, οι Ράπτορς ανέβηκαν στον θρόνο του ΝΒΑ.

Οι Καναδοί έκαναν τρίτο break μέσα στο Γκόλντεν Στέιτ και κατέκτησαν το 1ο πρωτάθλημα στην ιστορία τους.

Όπως ήταν φυσικό, στο Τορόντο έγινε... χαμός, αφού οι φίλοι της ομάδας του Νερς το γλέντησαν με την ψυχή τους. Tραγούδησαν και το We are the champions!

Δείτε τους πανηγυρισμούς

I hope Drake just drives around and daps up every Raptors fan in the city for the rest of the night. (via @TheRealNikkiOh) pic.twitter.com/kVebCMo5hk — SLAM (@SLAMonline) 14 Ιουνίου 2019