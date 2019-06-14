«Χαμός» στο Τορόντο για το 1ο πρωτάθλημα των Ράπτορς! (vids)

Είναι αλήθεια, οι Ράπτορς ανέβηκαν στον θρόνο του ΝΒΑ.
Οι Καναδοί έκαναν τρίτο break μέσα στο Γκόλντεν Στέιτ και κατέκτησαν το 1ο πρωτάθλημα στην ιστορία τους.
Όπως ήταν φυσικό, στο Τορόντο έγινε... χαμός, αφού οι φίλοι της ομάδας του Νερς το γλέντησαν με την ψυχή τους. Tραγούδησαν και το We are the champions!
Δείτε τους πανηγυρισμούς
The moment @Raptors fans realized they're NBA champions. pic.twitter.com/OxXQdjgqlc
— BarDown (@BarDown) 14 Ιουνίου 2019
I hope Drake just drives around and daps up every Raptors fan in the city for the rest of the night. (via @TheRealNikkiOh) pic.twitter.com/kVebCMo5hk
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) 14 Ιουνίου 2019
Yonge-Dundas Square packed with @Raptors fans after the team’s historic win.
More #WeTheNorth coverage: https://t.co/WjmzUGEmDZpic.twitter.com/tqnUucPe90
— Global News Toronto (@globalnewsto) 14 Ιουνίου 2019
Instead of burning down the city, Raptors fans are peacefully singing We Are The Champions. Peak Canada. pic.twitter.com/PBNpVCamnQ
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) 14 Ιουνίου 2019