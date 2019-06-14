ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ

«Χαμός» στο Τορόντο για το 1ο πρωτάθλημα των Ράπτορς! (vids)

Oι Ράπτορς σήκωσαν το πρώτο πρωτάθλημα στην ιστορία τους και στο Τορόντο έγινε... χαμός για την τεράστια επιτυχία.

Είναι αλήθεια, οι Ράπτορς ανέβηκαν στον θρόνο του ΝΒΑ.

Οι Καναδοί έκαναν τρίτο break μέσα στο Γκόλντεν Στέιτ και κατέκτησαν το 1ο πρωτάθλημα στην ιστορία τους.

Όπως ήταν φυσικό, στο Τορόντο έγινε... χαμός, αφού οι φίλοι της ομάδας του Νερς το γλέντησαν με την ψυχή τους. Tραγούδησαν και το We are the champions!

