Βαθιά θλίψη στο ΝΒΑ για την δολοφονία του ράπερ Nipsey (pics & vids)

Just spoke with you the other day on text bro! Telling you how proud I was of you and how I was gone get you to more Laker games next season. Been A Stand Up dude from Day 1. May you rest in PARADISE Young King ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ This One Hurts Big Time!

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Mar 31, 2019 at 5:42pm PDT