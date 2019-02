Πέλικανς: 100.000 δολάρια πρόστιμο κάθε φορά που παίζει κάτω από 25 λεπτά! (pic)

The NBA will fine the New Orleans Pelicans $100,000 per game every time they fail to play a healthy Anthony Davis or play him under 25 minutes in a game for the rest of the season. - Davis returned tonight, scoring 32 points in exactly 25 minutes before being subbed out.

