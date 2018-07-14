«Άνοιξε» ο δρόμος για Πάρκερ και Μπουλς! (pic)

Όπως αναφέρει ο Gery Woelfel, η συνεργασία του 23χρονου φόργουορντ με τα «ελάφια» φτάνει στο τέλος της.

Η ομάδα του Μιλγουόκι απέσυρε την qualifying offer που έκανε στον παίκτη της κι έτσι εκείνος έγινε unrestricted free agent.

Ο Πάρκερ αναμένεται να υπογράψει διετές συμβόλαιο με τους Μπουλς, αξίας $40 εκατομμυρίων.

Jabari Parker's tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks is over: Parker has become an unrestricted free agent after the Bucks rescinded their qualifying offer. Parker is expected to sign a two-year deal for in excess of $40 million with the Chicago Bulls.

— Gery Woelfel (@GeryWoelfel) 14 Ιουλίου 2018