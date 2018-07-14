ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
«Άνοιξε» ο δρόμος για Πάρκερ και Μπουλς! (pic)

ΤΟΝ ΑΦΗΣΑΝ ΟΙ ΜΠΑΚΣ

«Άνοιξε» ο δρόμος για Πάρκερ και Μπουλς! (pic)

«Άνοιξε» ο δρόμος για Πάρκερ και Μπουλς! (pic)

Οι Μπακς απέσυραν την προσφορά τους στον Τζαμπάρι Πάρκερ κι έτσι είναι ελεύθερος να πάει στο Σικάγο.

Όπως αναφέρει ο Gery Woelfel, η συνεργασία του 23χρονου φόργουορντ με τα «ελάφια» φτάνει στο τέλος της.

Η ομάδα του Μιλγουόκι απέσυρε την qualifying offer που έκανε στον παίκτη της κι έτσι εκείνος έγινε unrestricted free agent.

Ο Πάρκερ αναμένεται να υπογράψει διετές συμβόλαιο με τους Μπουλς, αξίας $40 εκατομμυρίων.

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

Οδεύει προς Μπουλς ο Πάρκερ (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Θέλει... Σικάγο Μπουλς ο Τζαμπάρι Πάρκερ! (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Οι Μπουλς θέλουν τον Τζαμπάρι Πάρκερ! (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Σακραμέντο καλεί... Χεζόνια και Τζαμπάρι Πάρκερ

Μπάσκετ

Τζόνσον: «Θα ζητάμε την γνώμη του κορυφαίου στον κόσμο, ΛεΜπρόν»!

Μπάσκετ

Επέμβαση για τον Λόνζο Μπολ

Best of internet