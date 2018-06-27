Το «ευχαριστώ» και το «αντίο» του Ρίβερς στους Κλίπερς! (pic)

Με ένα μακρόσυρτο μήνυμα στο Instagram, o 26χρονος γκαρντ ευχαρίστησε τους πάντες στο Λος Άντζελες για τα 4 χρόνια που πέρασε στους Κλίπερς.
«Δεν ξέρω από που να αρχίσω για να βάλω σε μια σειρά όλα μου τα συναισθήματα. Αρχικά θέλω να πω ένα μεγάλο ευχαριστώ στην πόλη του Λος Άντζελες και τους φιλάθλους των Κλίπερς. Μου δείξατε αγάπη. Με αποδεχτήκατε τα 4 χρόνια που έμεινα στην ομάδα και αυτό σημαίνει τα πάντα για μένα. Και μάλιστα σε αυτό το διάστημα δεν έδειξα πολλά στο ΝΒΑ. Ακόμα μαθαίνω. Και για μένα το γεγονός να με δεχτείτε και να μου δώσετε μια ευκαιρία να μεγαλώσω και να ωριμάσω ως παίκτης, είναι κάτι που δεν μπορώ να περιγράψω».
Και συνέχισε: «Εκτιμώ ότι με βοηθήσατε να βρω την αυτοπεποίθησή μου. Ξέρω ότι ήταν δύσκολο να αποδεχτεί ο κόσμος ότι έπαιζα με προπονητή του πατέρα μου. Αυτοί που το κατάλαβαν και το αποδέχτηκαν, τους ευχαριστώ πολύ. Θέλω να ευχαριστήσω τους συμπαίκτες μου, οι οποίοι ήταν αδέρφια» ενώ ευχαρίστησε και όλους όσους συνεργάστηκε στους Κλίπερς.
Wow, I really don’t know where to start or how to put all of my emotions and feelings into words . But I’ll just start out by saying Thank You, first and foremost to the city of LA and to the fans of the LA Clippers. You have done nothing but show me love and positivity. The acceptance you gave me along with taking a chance on me 4 years ago, means the world to me! At that time I hadn’t shown much in the league....and was still trying to learn . And for you all to accept me and give me a chance to grow and play means more than you will ever know. People really don’t understand what positivity can do for someone’s confidence. And to the clippers fan base.... I really appreciate you all helping me find my confidence in the league and cheering me along the way. I know the scenario of me playing for my pops wasn’t easy for people to understand and accept ....some never will, but to the ones who did... I can’t thank you enough. Me and pops did something that has never been done in our sport!! Which was hard for a lot of people to understand but I am grateful for the time I experienced playing for him and the clippers. I want to thank all of my team mates aka my brothers. I Really appreciate y’all helping me grow as a player and a person! I also want to thank all of the coaches and all of the staff of the clippers organization! A lot of you don’t get the credit you deserve! From the great training staff, to all the people that make our job and life that much easier, I really am thankful!! Always will love LA and consider it a home! Thanks -AR25 M.o.a.M