Κάζινς: «Δεν έχω βιώσει ποτέ τέτοιο πράγμα, θα το ξεπεράσω» (pic)

Η ατυχία χτύπησε την πόρτα του ΝτεΜάρκους Κάζινς, ο οποίος θα χάσει την συνέχεια της σεζόν και κατ' επέκταση το All Star Game.
O ίδιος ευχαρίστησε όλους όσους τον στηρίζουν με ανάρτηση στο instagram.
No lie this shit sucks! I’ve never experienced an injury of this magnitude in my life, but with that being said nothing I’ve earned has ever come easy for me either! I’ve only gotten it the hard way and I don’t expect things to change for me now. I’m just built that way and I’ll overcome this as well and continue to prove. I want to thank everyone for all the love, prayers, and positive energy sent my way. You are greatly appreciated! I’m also asking my supporters to join me on this journey back to playing the game I love. See you soon... #TheResurgence