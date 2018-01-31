Κάζινς: «Δεν έχω βιώσει ποτέ τέτοιο πράγμα, θα το ξεπεράσω» (pic)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑNew Orleans Pelicans
Ο ΝτεΜάρκους Κάζινς να θα χάσει όλη τη σεζόν λόγω τραυματισμού και επέλεξε να στείλει μήνυμα στους φίλους του, τονίζοντας πως θα ξεπεράσει αυτή την δύσκολη στιγμή στην οποία δεν έχει ξαναβρεθεί.

Η ατυχία χτύπησε την πόρτα του ΝτεΜάρκους Κάζινς, ο οποίος θα χάσει την συνέχεια της σεζόν και κατ' επέκταση το All Star Game.

O ίδιος ευχαρίστησε όλους όσους τον στηρίζουν με ανάρτηση στο instagram.

«Δεν θα πω ψέματα, είναι απαίσιο αυτό. Δεν έχω βιώσει ποτέ τέτοιο τραυματισμό, αλλά τίποτα από όσα έχω κερδίσει δεν έχει έρθει εύκολα. Όλα τα έχω κάνει με τον δύσκολο δρόμο και δεν περιμένω να αλλάξει κάτι τώρα. Θα το ξεπεράσω κι αυτό και θα συνεχίσω. Θέλω να σας ευχαριστήσω όλους για την αγάπη, τις προσευχές και τη θετική ενέργεια. Το εκτιμώ απεριόριστα. Καλώ επίσης τους υποστηρικτές μου να με ακολουθήσουν στο δρόμο προς την επιστροφή στο παιχνίδι που αγαπώ. Τα λέμε σύντομα», έγραψε.

