To ρεβεγιόν του «βασιλιά» ΛεΜπρόν! (vids)

Ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς γιόρτασε με την ψυχή του την αλλαγή του χρόνου μαζί με τη σύζυγό του και συμπαίκτες του στους Καβαλίερς!

Όλο το βράδυ, ο «βασιλιάς» του ΝΒΑ δεν σταμάτησε να «ανεβάζει» InstaStories από το εορταστικό -αν μη τι άλλο- ρεβεγιόν για την έλευση του 2018.

Ο ΛεΜπρόν πέρασε την αλλαγή του χρόνου μαζί με τη σύζυγό του, όπως επίσης και με συμπαίκτες του στους Κλίβελαντ Καβαλίερς.

