από

Χίμκι: Τα εντυπωσιακά alley oop με... σερβιτόρο Σβεντ! (vids)

Ο Αλεξέι Σβεντ ύψωσε τη μπάλα σε Μπούκερ και Άνταμς, φτιάχνοντας 2 φοβερά alley oop για τη Χίμκι.

Χίμκι: Τα εντυπωσιακά alley oop με... σερβιτόρο Σβεντ! (vids)

Εντυπωσιακός ο Σβεντ στο ξεκίνημα του ματς με τη Μπασκόνια.

Ο Ρώσος γκαρντ αρχικά έφτιαξε το alley oop με τον Μπούκερ, ενώ στη συνέχεια συνδυάστηκε με τον Άνταμς.

Δείτε τις φάσεις

