Χίμκι: Τα εντυπωσιακά alley oop με... σερβιτόρο Σβεντ! (vids)

Εντυπωσιακός ο Σβεντ στο ξεκίνημα του ματς με τη Μπασκόνια.

Ο Ρώσος γκαρντ αρχικά έφτιαξε το alley oop με τον Μπούκερ, ενώ στη συνέχεια συνδυάστηκε με τον Άνταμς.

Δείτε τις φάσεις

Get used to that sight @Khimkibasket #7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/uv028dOcWe

We never tire of seeing @Shved23 lob balls up for his teammates to HAMMER down@JeremyEvans40 is the latest to benefit #7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/ELM0rds3yY

— Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) October 11, 2019