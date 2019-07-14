Συγκεκριμένα, ο Σάνον είχε 30 πόντους και ο Βοϊνάλοβιτς 19 και αμφότεροι οδήγησαν την ομάδα τους στη μεγάλη νίκη επί της Σερβίας (68-63).
Από την άλλη, ο Σίμοβιτς είχε 12 πόντους, ο Πετσάρσκι 11 και ο Μίσκοβιτς 10.
FINISH THAT WITH AN ""@UkrBasket have shocked @KSSrbije for their first win of the #FIBAU20Europe Championship!
Call the fire department, Issuf Sanon is ON FIRE!
30 PTS in total and 14 in the fourth as he is single-handedly torching up @KSSrbije!
