Η Ουκρανία επικράτησε της Σερβίας με 68-63, στο δεύτερο ματς των ομίλων του Eurobasket U20, με δύο παίκτες να έχουν 49 πόντους!

Συγκεκριμένα, ο Σάνον είχε 30 πόντους και ο Βοϊνάλοβιτς 19 και αμφότεροι οδήγησαν την ομάδα τους στη μεγάλη νίκη επί της Σερβίας (68-63).

Από την άλλη, ο Σίμοβιτς είχε 12 πόντους, ο Πετσάρσκι 11 και ο Μίσκοβιτς 10.

