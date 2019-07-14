Συγκεκριμένα, ο Σάνον είχε 30 πόντους και ο Βοϊνάλοβιτς 19 και αμφότεροι οδήγησαν την ομάδα τους στη μεγάλη νίκη επί της Σερβίας (68-63).

Από την άλλη, ο Σίμοβιτς είχε 12 πόντους, ο Πετσάρσκι 11 και ο Μίσκοβιτς 10.

FINISH THAT WITH AN "" @UkrBasket have shocked @KSSrbije for their first win of the #FIBAU20Europe Championship!

Call the fire department, Issuf Sanon is ON FIRE!

30 PTS in total and 14 in the fourth as he is single-handedly torching up @KSSrbije!

https://t.co/9MkkbQcsqJ

https://t.co/5YDGf0r0Kp pic.twitter.com/ZnFLaI9J71

— FIBA (@FIBA) 14 Ιουλίου 2019