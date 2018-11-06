ΑρχικήΜπάσκετChampions League Basket
Σούπερ θέαμα στο BCL (vids)

Ορεξάτες οι ομάδες του BCL προσφέρουν απίθανα καρφώματα και μακρινά τρίποντα. 

Η πρώτη μέρα του BCL προσφέρει αρκετό θέαμα. Δεν είναι μόνο τα καρφώματα, αφού η αγωνιστική περιλαμβάνει και πολλά εύστοχα τρίποντα από μακρινή απόσταση.

Δείτε τα παρακάτω βίντεο...

