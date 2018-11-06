Σούπερ θέαμα στο BCL (vids)

Η πρώτη μέρα του BCL προσφέρει αρκετό θέαμα. Δεν είναι μόνο τα καρφώματα, αφού η αγωνιστική περιλαμβάνει και πολλά εύστοχα τρίποντα από μακρινή απόσταση.

Δείτε τα παρακάτω βίντεο...

Gasper Vidmar fakes and hammers it home with the right hand! https://t.co/KYh4DMj8fh @Reyer1872 #BasketballCL pic.twitter.com/CquXKFZNV1 — Basketball Champions League (@BasketballCL) 6 Νοεμβρίου 2018