Το αντίο του Γιάνκοβιτς στην ΑΕΚ (pic)

Η ΑΕΚ αποδέσμευσε τον Στέφαν Γιάνκοβιτς και ο Σέρβος αποχαιρέτησε την «Ένωση» με ένα μήνυμα στα social media.

«Θέλω να ευχηθώ στους συμπαίκτες μου και στην ΑΕΚ την καλύτερη τύχη στο μέλλον και φυσικά να ευχαριστήσω τους φιλάθλους για την υποστήριξη. Απόλαυσα την σύντομη παρουσία μου στην Αθήνα και ανυπομονώ για την επόμενη ομάδα μου» ανέφερε χαρακτηριστικά.

