Το αντίο του Γιάνκοβιτς στην ΑΕΚ (pic)

«Θέλω να ευχηθώ στους συμπαίκτες μου και στην ΑΕΚ την καλύτερη τύχη στο μέλλον και φυσικά να ευχαριστήσω τους φιλάθλους για την υποστήριξη. Απόλαυσα την σύντομη παρουσία μου στην Αθήνα και ανυπομονώ για την επόμενη ομάδα μου» ανέφερε χαρακτηριστικά.

Want to wish my teamates and @aekbcgr the best of luck going forward and of course the fans for the support, as it’s true we have decided to part ways. I enjoyed my short time in Athens and I’m looking forward to my next situation!

— Stefan Jankovic (@StefanJ33) December 31, 2019