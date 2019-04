Πένθος για τον Ουίλιαμς Γκος (pic)

Today I lost an Angel... There’s hasn’t been an important day in my life that you were not by my side. From birth, to watching me in the McDonald’s game, cheering for me at the Final 4, clapping for me at graduation, to being by my side during Draft night. You have been my biggest supporter in life. I am beyond blessed for every second we ever spent together. I will always love you and I know you will be with me, right by my side, for the rest of my life. Rest easy Grandma...

A post shared by Nigel Williams-Goss (@nigelwg5) on Apr 2, 2019 at 10:36am PDT