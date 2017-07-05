Θα αποσύρουν τη φανέλα του Μπος οι Χιτ (pics & vids)

Θεωρείται από τους πλέον αγαπητούς παίκτες των Χιτ, όντας ακρογωνιαίος λίθος στην κατάκτηση δύο πρωταθλημάτων. Ο λόγος για τον Κρις Μπος ο οποίος λόγω προβλημάτων τραυματισμού μετά από 7 χρόνια αποχαιρετά το Μαϊάμι και ενδεχομένως και το μπάσκετ παρότι είναι μόλις 33. Οι Χιτ με το που επισημοποιήθηκε το... διαζύγιο ανέφεραν πως θα υπάρξει απόσυρση της φανέλας με το νούμερο 1, ενώ ανέβασαν φωτογραφίες και βίντεο του αριστερόχειρα σέντερ από τα δύο πρωταθλήματα που κατέκτησε με την ομάδα.
“Chris changed his life and basketball career when he came to Miami,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “And he changed our lives for the better, in a way we never would have imagined, when he joined the Miami HEAT. We will forever be indebted to CB for how he changed this team and led us to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA Championships. He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise. The number “1” will never be worn by another player and we can't wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters. Today, we are both moving on but we wish Chris, Adrienne and their family nothing but the best. They will forever be part of the Miami HEAT family.” #ThankYouChr1s
Let's take a look back at CB's shining moments in the 2013 playoffs... helping us earn our 3rd Championship! #ThankYouChr1s pic.twitter.com/e0gjD2yEzE
"Blocked by Bosh!"#ThankYouChr1s pic.twitter.com/CR33zh5k1V
