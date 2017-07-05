Θα αποσύρουν τη φανέλα του Μπος οι Χιτ (pics & vids)

Θεωρείται από τους πλέον αγαπητούς παίκτες των Χιτ, όντας ακρογωνιαίος λίθος στην κατάκτηση δύο πρωταθλημάτων. Ο λόγος για τον Κρις Μπος ο οποίος λόγω προβλημάτων τραυματισμού μετά από 7 χρόνια αποχαιρετά το Μαϊάμι και ενδεχομένως και το μπάσκετ παρότι είναι μόλις 33. Οι Χιτ με το που επισημοποιήθηκε το... διαζύγιο ανέφεραν πως θα υπάρξει απόσυρση της φανέλας με το νούμερο 1, ενώ ανέβασαν φωτογραφίες και βίντεο του αριστερόχειρα σέντερ από τα δύο πρωταθλήματα που κατέκτησε με την ομάδα.

Let's take a look back at CB's shining moments in the 2013 playoffs... helping us earn our 3rd Championship! #ThankYouChr1s pic.twitter.com/e0gjD2yEzE

— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 4, 2017