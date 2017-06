Ο Πολ αποχαιρέτησε τους Κλίπερς (pic)

Unbelievable amount of emotions right now- I don't even know what to say. Lots of love and tears. I'm so blessed and thankful for the ability to play this game, this is the part that no one can prepare you for. To the Los Angeles community and to CLIPPER NATION I say THANK YOU!!! For the past 6 years you all have welcomed not only me but my family. We love all of you. Most importantly, I'm thinking about the kids at LA's Best and the Brotherhood Crusade. You guys have changed my life. Doesn't matter where I go to work- we have a lot more to do.

A post shared by Chris Paul (@cp3) on Jun 28, 2017 at 11:32am PDT