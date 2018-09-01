Εταιρεία λάνσαρε παλτό εμπνευσμένο από τον Τζόι! (pics)

Όλοι θυμόμαστε τον Τζόι Τριμπιάνι ν' ανοίγει την πόρτα από το διαμέρισμα της Μόνικα και να εμφανίζεται φορώντας όλα τα ρούχα του Τσάντλερ.

Αυτή την εικόνα είδαμε και στην πασαρέλα.

Ο οίκος Balenciaga λάνσαρε ένα παλτό που αποτελείται ουσιαστικά από επτά παλτό και τ' αστεία στο Twitter δεν άργησαν να εμφανιστούν.

Όσο για την τιμή του; Ξεπερνά τα 7.000 δολάρια.

Imagine spending £8000 on this Balenciaga coat just to look like Joey from friends in the episode where he puts all Chandlers clothes on pic.twitter.com/ePykOJKizs

Balenciaga's seven(?!) "layer" coat reminded me of this moment from Friends, and it looks like I wasn't the only one to think that way! Who has $9,000 for that coat?! pic.twitter.com/p90z0Sd7bx

— Audra Moore (@AudraMooreWx) 30 Αυγούστου 2018