Εταιρεία λάνσαρε παλτό εμπνευσμένο από τον Τζόι! (pics)

Μία εταιρεία μάλλον μας... τρολάρει, αφού παρουσίασε ένα παλτό που μας φέρνει με τη μία στο μυαλό το επεισόδιο που φόρεσε ο Τζόι όλα τα ρούχα του Τσάντλερ και είναι πανάκριβο!

Όλοι θυμόμαστε τον Τζόι Τριμπιάνι ν' ανοίγει την πόρτα από το διαμέρισμα της Μόνικα και να εμφανίζεται φορώντας όλα τα ρούχα του Τσάντλερ.

 

Αυτή την εικόνα είδαμε και στην πασαρέλα.

Ο οίκος Balenciaga λάνσαρε ένα παλτό που αποτελείται ουσιαστικά από επτά παλτό και τ' αστεία στο Twitter δεν άργησαν να εμφανιστούν.

Όσο για την τιμή του; Ξεπερνά τα 7.000 δολάρια.

 

 

 

 

