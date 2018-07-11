Τέλος από τη Ζαλγκίρις και πάει ΝΒΑ ο Σονγκάιλα (pic)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΜπάσκετ: ΛιθουανίαZalgiris Kaunas
Η Ζαλγκίρις ενημέρωσε ότι ο Ντάριους Σονγκάιλα αποχωρεί έπειτα από τρία χρόνια ώστε να βρει μια θέση σε προπονητικό τιμ ομάδας του ΝΒΑ.  

Ο Σαρούνας Γιασικεβίτσιους θα συνεχίσει να κοουτσάρει τη Ζαλγκίρις για ακόμα έναν χρόνο ωστόσο ο μέχρι πρότινος βοηθός του, Ντάριους Σονγκάιλα αποχωρεί από το σταφ έπειτα από μια τριετία.

Όπως ενημέρωσε η ομάδα του Κάουνας, θα προσπαθήσει να βρει μια θέση στο ΝΒΑ.

