Τέλος από τη Ζαλγκίρις και πάει ΝΒΑ ο Σονγκάιλα (pic)

Ο Σαρούνας Γιασικεβίτσιους θα συνεχίσει να κοουτσάρει τη Ζαλγκίρις για ακόμα έναν χρόνο ωστόσο ο μέχρι πρότινος βοηθός του, Ντάριους Σονγκάιλα αποχωρεί από το σταφ έπειτα από μια τριετία.

Όπως ενημέρωσε η ομάδα του Κάουνας, θα προσπαθήσει να βρει μια θέση στο ΝΒΑ.

#Zalgiris coach Darius #Songaila is leaving the club after 3 years as a coach (and 1 as a player). He will try to land #NBA job the next season. #Kaunas team wants to thank coach Darius for all the work he has done and wishes him the best luck in the future! pic.twitter.com/0LuyY6BIeX

— BC Zalgiris Kaunas (@bczalgiris) 11 Ιουλίου 2018