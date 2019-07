Παναθηναϊκός: Ανακοινώθηκε ο Μολό!

At 14 year you decide is time to leave home .15 you want come back because you are not ready to fight against this world .16 you decide to fight for your dream because you don’t want be weak 30 a lot of problem bad things happen but you still in game. Good or bad mood every morning you wake up thinking today is new day what can I do to be better .you can fall down 1 million time is not problem because you know ,you will rise again because you believe in god .mentally nobody can broke you . You work 100 times more not because you need ,only because is the process .you put yourself every time after your family ,because life can give you power good clothes money girl fake friend but you stay humble you don’t forget one “love you “to your mum dad brother sister true friend is the best feeling and motivation in world .you accept every challenge because fight become natural .I can only say thank you for this another challenge, big honor for me to put this jersey on my back and to help my teammates ......another level spirit control

A post shared by Yohan Mollo (@mollooffficial) on Jul 31, 2019 at 7:17am PDT