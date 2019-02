Ζαμπά: «Συγγνώμη απ΄όλους, θέλουν να καταστρέψουν το όνειρό μου» (pic)

Good night !! I come to apologize to all PAOK fans, players and my coaches for what happened in tonight's match, I do not want to comment about the performance of the referee, it is not up to me, who watched the match saw everything !! It never was easy. They want to destroy my dream but they will not make it, I'll come back stronger to the joy for all the fans

