Ο Σάρι σκούπισε τις μύξες του πάνω στον Μουρίνιο! (vid)

Ισως ο Γιόχιμ Λεβ να βρήκε έναν πολύ δυνατό αντίπαλο / συμπαίκτη...
Maurizio Sarri picks his nose and then wipes it on Mourinho pic.twitter.com/MK0MbXHQ6o
— ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) October 20, 2018
Μπορεί κάποιος να θεωρήσει ότι είναι υπερβολή, όμως ας δει πρώτα το video με την... πισώπλατη μαχαιριά του Σάρι στον Μουρίνιο.
