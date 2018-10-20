ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροPremier League
Ο Σάρι σκούπισε τις μύξες του πάνω στον Μουρίνιο! (vid)

Μπορεί κάποιος να θεωρήσει ότι είναι υπερβολή, όμως ας δει πρώτα το video με την... πισώπλατη μαχαιριά του Σάρι στον Μουρίνιο.

Ισως ο Γιόχιμ Λεβ να βρήκε έναν πολύ δυνατό αντίπαλο / συμπαίκτη...

