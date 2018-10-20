Ο Σάρι σκούπισε τις μύξες του πάνω στον Μουρίνιο! (vid)

Ισως ο Γιόχιμ Λεβ να βρήκε έναν πολύ δυνατό αντίπαλο / συμπαίκτη...

Maurizio Sarri picks his nose and then wipes it on Mourinho pic.twitter.com/MK0MbXHQ6o

— ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) October 20, 2018